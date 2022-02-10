Emma Roberts and her beauty secrets to show off radiant skin

The actress Emma Roberts was born on February 10, 1991in Rhinebeck, New York. From a very young age, her life was linked to entertainment, being the daughter of actor Eric Anthony Roberts and niece of actress Julia Roberts.

He rose to fame in 2004 with the Nickelodeon series “Unfabulous” playing the leading role of Addie Singer, although his greatest achievement was when he was part of the cast of the 2011 series “American Horror Story” and participated in dozens of films.

In addition to her acting career, she has made her first steps in music, for example in 2006 she released an album called Unfabulous and More (2006), part of the soundtrack of the series in which she starred.

the style of emma roberts She is of great influence among women her age, who frequently question her on Instagram about what beauty products she uses to achieve such radiant skin.

In that sense, the beautiful 30-year-old actress has mentioned that she is a fan of Dr. Barbara Sturm’s productsan expert surgeon in inflammatory processes and one of the most applauded doctors among celebrities such as Emma Stone, Victoria Beckham and Katie Holmes, according to Vanitatis.

Emma Roberts Favorite Products

Emma Roberts includes hyaluronic acid serum in her beauty routine by Dr. Barbara Sturm, one of the first to create a line of products made from the plasma of her patients. This product costs approximately 110 dollars (2,250 pesos) on the official Sturm website.

Photo: Capture Instagram Stories

@emmaroberts

In addition to this basic in her beauty routine, the actress uses the Super Anti-Aging Serum of the same brand. A serum with active ingredients that nourish the skin while visibly reducing the depth of fine lines and wrinkles.

This serum has a cost of 800 dollars, that is to say about 16 thousand pesos approximately.

Photo: Capture Instagram Stories

@emmaroberts

As we know, an important step in the beauty routine of Emma Roberts and any woman is deep cleaningFor this, the actress uses Dr. Sturm’s cleansing foam, whose cost is less than one thousand Mexican pesos.

In addition to Sturm’s products, which include masks, creams and toners, Emma uses Mazz Hanna, I mean Malibu, and often shares on Instagram that she undergoes facial hydromassages that help keep her skin supple and hydrated. skin.