Eminem and Rihanna could have starred in Mad Max: Fury Road

George Miller wanted Eminem in the lead role of the latest Mad Max movie, with Rihanna, Jennifer Lawrence or Margot Robbie accompanying him in the cast

Mad Max: Fury Road premiered seven years ago, and it’s hard to imagine anyone but Tom Hardy Y Charlize Theron in the papers of Max Rockatansky and Imperator Furiosa, respectively. However, a new story about the making of the film reveals that the director George Miller considered many actors for the leading role, including Eminem.

The revelation of the casting was known thanks to the book Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road. An excerpt revealed by Vulture breaks down the names of the actors vying for the role of Max, including Michael Fassbender and the deceased Heather Ledger. As for Eminem, George Miller was smitten with the rap superstar after seeing him perform on 8 Miles and receive a rave review from her co-star Brittany Murphy. According to the storyboard artist Mark Sexton, the thing got to the point of creating storyboards with the rapper’s features. However, a small detail prevented Eminem from accepting the role, according to the Mad Max director.

“We got in touch with him anyway,” says Miller. “And that was the end of it, because at that time we were going to shoot in Australia, and he just didn’t want to leave his house. I think he had the idea that if it could be done outside of his home state, then he would be willing to do it.”

As for Furious, Jessica Chastain, Ruth Negga Y Gugu Mbatha Raw they applied for the role, as did Gal Gadot, which he said was the “candidate” for the role. “I had a lot of chances to do great things, but I was never known enough,” said Gadot, who according to Miller was neither the right age for the Wives nor for Furiosa, but instead she was somewhere between the two. At the end, Charlize Theron she had lunch with Miller, told her she would do anything for the part, and was cast on the spot.

Additionally, another music icon was on the roster to play one of Immortan Joe’s wives with whom Furiosa escapes. Finally, all five were performed by Zoe Kravitz, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Riley Keough, Abbey Lee Y Courtney Eatonbut it was considered margot robbie, Jennifer Lawrence Y Rihannawith whom Miller met personally to discuss the role.

“Normally, actors are dressed very casually, but boy, did Rihanna look amazing when she walked in,” Miller said. “I’m not sure she was aware of the content of the film, so she dressed as Rihanna, which was the right thing to do.”