Earthbound + Beginnings arrive today

We bring you interesting news from the new February Nintendo Direct. This is one of the announcements that have been shared in the presentation in relation to Nintendo Switch Online and Earthbound.

In this case, the announcement has been confirmed in today’s presentation. These are news for this company’s online payment service, which has new content on the way. You can find what has been confirmed live just below:

EarthBound and EarthBound Beginnings: It’s time to join Ness, Paula, Jeff, and Poo on a grand adventure to fulfill an ancient prophecy and stop the evil Giygas (and catch a performance by the Runaway Five, too!) in EarthBound, a Super NES game. Additionally, players will also be able to travel to the year 198X in EarthBound Beginnings, an English localized version of the Famicom game Mother. EarthBound and EarthBound Beginnings are coming to Nintendo Switch Online… at the end of the presentation!

We will remain vigilant in case more details are confirmed in this regard. Meanwhile, what do you think of the news? Feel free to share your opinion in the comments.

