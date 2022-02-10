Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson eats this for breakfast to be like a mountain of muscles

It is not our dog’s food nor is it, as a follower of rock on Instagram, “hangover on a plate”. It’s breakfast that Dwayne Johnson plugs in every day to show off your body next week.

rock is up to his eyeballs in the filming of the next DC Movie, Black Adam. After months and months of off-the-charts training for the movie, these last few weeks before shooting are crucial and he’s incorporated a diet component into the equation.

One of his tricks is that has shared this week on Instagram. Before the admiration of half of his followers and the repulsion of the other 50%, rock has taught the recipe for success in dietary matters who is following these important days.

A priori, all sodium has been removed from the diet. In addition, he has reduced the amount of water ingested. And finally, their breakfasts have become what you see in the photo.

It is a combination of beef short ribs, egg whites, brown rice and blueberries. To pass this porridge well, in the glass we find watery rice porridge. A marvel.

Do not think that rock enjoy eating like this. He himself explains that “It’s all for a good cause. The goal is to raise the bar with Black Adam and set a new standard and paradigm for how things are done. I cross my fingers so that next week we get it”. And he adds a message for his trainee: “I need some f***ing pancakes.”

