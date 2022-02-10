Dwayne Johnson thinks about his political career and backtracks on his support for the biggest anti-vaccine

The actor Dwayne Johnson has hinted that he intends to follow in the footsteps of Kanye West, by wanting to run for the presidency of the United States in the future. However, these plans for his political career could have been affected by his support for Joe Rogan, an anti-vaccine comedian who has lashed out at the Afro-descendant population with a racial slur.

The controversial comedian and former athlete, Joe Rogan, has caused a stir on the internet for his claims regarding vaccines and the covid-19 pandemic in his podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience” on the Spotif platformand, causing the outrage of several people and criticism of the platform. Artists like Neil Young and Joni Mitchell have pulled their songs from the streaming platform in protest, seeking the cancellation of Rogan’s podcast.

Later, Rogan issued a video on his Instagram account to address the controversy regarding Spotify and the artists, indicating that in the podcast he talks with his guests about many things, they all give their opinions, but they do not try to impose any truth. Actor Dwayne Johnson supported Rogan in the comments section of his video. “Great stuff here, bro. Perfectly articulated. I can’t wait to go one day and share a tequila with you”, commented “The Rock”, who has a brand of tequilas called “Teremana”.

After the publication of Rogan’s video, singer India Arie, who also joined the protest and removed her songs from the Spotify platform, shared a series of clips where Joe Rogan can be heard using the “N” worda racial insult that can only be used by people belonging to the Afro-descendant community, since its use carries a very important social burden for survivors of slavery.

American writer Don Winslow wrote on his Twitter account a reflection regarding the former WWE wrestler’s support for anti-vaccine comedian Joe Rogan. “You are a hero to a lot of people and using your platform to defend Joe Rogan, a guy who used and mocked the “N” word dozens of times, is a terrible use of your power. Have you really listened to this man’s numerous racist statements about Black people?

Immediately, Dwayne Johnson, son of famous wrestler Rocky Johnson, who was black, responded to Winslow’s tweet to retract his support for Rogan.. “Thank you for this. I listen to you as well as everyone here 100%. I was not aware of his use of that word prior to my comments, but have now educated myself to the full narrative of it. Teachable moment for me. Mahalo, brother, have an excellent and productive weekend”, concluded the actor, who from now on will think much better before giving his support to personalities as controversial as Rogan.

Finally, Rogan had to publicly apologize in a video for using the “N” word repeatedly in his podcast for Spotify.