Don’t Look Up and the science behind the Oscar-nominated film | News



By Sofia Pichihua

The movie “Don’t Look Up” is a science fiction comedy that is based on supposed scientific facts to warn of the end of the world. The Netflix film is also a satire of global society that has achieved a nomination for the 2022 Oscars. The truth is that, despite criticism and divided opinions, “Don’t look up” has managed to arouse the curiosity of movie buffs about science. Is global extinction possible due to a gigantic comet? Peruvian scientists answer this and other key questions.



Watch out! This post contains spoilers about the movie “Don’t Look Up”.

El fillme – nominated for Best Film at the 2022 Oscars – portrays the desperation of the doctoral candidate kate dibysky (Jennifer Lawrence) and her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio), so that they take seriously a worrying message: a comet of about 9 km will impact the Earth in just over six months.

At first, NASA takes action on the matter, but the political power rolls back the advances of scientists. Neither the press nor society – from social networks – take the warning seriously. On the contrary, the fact becomes a smear campaign in the middle of an election season.

It is also evident the economic ambition of the fictitious company BASH, a reference to the big technological organizations, which proposes a technological method to avoid the collision and take advantage of the remains of the comet. Finally, the project is a failure and the destruction of the Earth is imminent.

Is everything fiction in “Don’t Look Up”?

“Don’t Look Up” isn’t trying to teach anyone science, but it’s not all fiction. Dr. Amy Mainzer, principal investigator for NASA’s Near-Earth Object Wide-Field Explorer (NEOWISE) project, explained in an interview with Netflix that she was the one who decided it would be a comet – rather than a comet. of an asteroid – the one that would hit the Earth.

One of the reasons behind this is that long-period comets reach “incredible” speeds. “They orbit the sun maybe once every hundred million or billion years, so you can imagine that they pick up a lot of speed when they enter the inner solar system,” said the NASA astronomer.

The comet in the movie was “very loosely” modeled after comet NEOWISE, which the team he works with discovered in late March 2020. “It made its closest approach to the sun in early July. In other words, it just it came hurtling into the solar system very quickly, and that’s very typical of this class of objects. And they’re big; these comets are pretty big,” he said, so the inspiration for this celestial body fit the story.

In fact, comet C/2020 F3 (NEOWISE) was captured by the Peruvian Space Agency – CONIDA from the Cambrune Population Center, located approximately 4,500 meters above sea level in the district of Carumas, Moquegua, in July 2020.

In his opinion, the film fulfills its objective and is fun. Nor does it seek to alarm, but leaves a clear message: “Ultimately, if we make decisions that take into account science and are based on science, the result does not have to be bad. It can be good!”, he concludes.

Dr. Mainzer also spoke with Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio and other actors about their lines. In addition, she was able to give them details on other topics such as the role of women in science or what is on the “mind of a scientist”.

“We had a lot of discussions about the culture of scientists and those struggles we have when we try to communicate and [no] we’re always successful at that,” he said.

How real is the science of “Don’t look up”?

While it is true that a 9 km comet (even one only 1 km or much smaller) would definitely destroy life on our planet, scientists consider this highly unlikely.

The surveillance of celestial bodies – such as asteroids or comets – is a permanent task of the international community. NASA, through its study center CNEOS (Center for Near Earth Object Studies), is responsible for monitoring NEOs (Near Earth Objects, that is, objects close to Earth). However, Dr. Nobar Baella, scientific researcher and astronomer at the IGP, told the Andean agency that there are historical facts that describe what would happen in a dangerous situation.

Among them, he highlighted what happened on June 30, 1908. That day, a space rock approximately 37 meters wide penetrated the Earth’s atmosphere and detonated in the sky, releasing energy equivalent to around 185 Hiroshima bombs, according to NASA. The impact occurred near the Podkamennaya Tunguska River in Siberia.

In 2007, our country was the scene of a meteorite impact that left a crater in Puno. At first, the residents of the community of Carancas – Desagüadero reported skin lesions, dizziness and vomiting, recalled Dr. Baella.

The scientist warned that, although technology has advanced, not necessarily all the existing celestial bodies are captured by telescopes in the world. The security of the Earth, he concluded, is a collective and international task.

In fact, in 2014, the IGP’s Huancayo Observatory recorded the trajectory of the asteroid (3112) Florence, classified as potentially dangerous due to its large size (4 km in diameter).

In 2019, the scientific researcher of the Astronomy and Planetary Functional Unit of the IGP participated in an observation campaign of the binary asteroid 1999 KW4, which approached Earth on May 25 of the same year. Thanks to the Nishimura telescope, located on the San Luis Gonzaga University campus in Ica, 147 useful images were obtained that allowed the position of the asteroid to be determined. This contribution was shared with the scientific community and surveillance observations have not stopped, assured Dr. Baella.

Then, What can be done in the face of a similar threat? Dr. Baella said that this year we will see the results of NASA’s DART mission, the world’s first planetary defense test mission, which will intentionally execute a kinetic impact on the asteroid Dimorphos to slightly change its motion in space.

While not posing a threat to Earth, the DART mission seeks to demonstrate that a spacecraft can autonomously navigate to a kinetic impact on a relatively small target asteroid, and that this is a viable technique for deflecting a potentially dangerous asteroid, if one is ever found. DART will reach its goal on September 26, 2022, NASA reported.

“The DART mission has chosen a binary asteroid (Dimorphos and Didymos). What we want to know is what is going to happen after the impact, so we already have a reference of the energy needed for the deflection”, said Dr. Baella, emphasizing that this asteroid is known to orbit around its peer. .

On the other hand, know the orbit of a comet or asteroid potentially dangerous is sometimes imprecise.

“There are planets that disturb the orbit. Jupiter is a protector of the Earth because it ‘plates’ many asteroids. A little push that it makes when it approaches (an asteroid or comet) could change the orbit”, said Dr. Baella.

However, in the movie, after a simple mathematical calculation on the blackboard, Dr. Mindy was sure that the comet discovered by his colleague was going to hit Earth.

“When you observe, you do it for hours to have images with a good signal. These images are not obtained at the moment, they go through processing, ”added astrophysicist and science communicator Carla Arce-Tord from her social networks.

Even if it were as fast as shown in the movie, “there has to be corroboration of the observation with a second observation or with other telescopes pointing in that direction.”

On the other hand, he also observed that the calculation of the trajectory shown on the tape was rushed. “The Gauss method (quoted in the film) is used to preliminarily calculate the orbit of an object. At least three position points are needed but, being a preliminary calculation, and to some extent approximate, it is not to confirm collision with this method done ‘by hand,'” he said. In those cases, detailed modeling is required to calculate the probability of impact.

He also highlighted the importance of “Peer Review” mentioned in the film “Don’t look up”, which was not only necessary for the corroboration of the discovery, but also for the proposals put forward to avoid the tragedy.

“When the entrepreneur of BASH proposes to cancel the mission to deflect the comet and send nanotechnology to explode the comet, the scientists are emphatic that this proposal has not had peer review. This is potentially dangerous. Peer review allows us to check the rigor, method, credibility and ethics that, in this case, we see that there was nothing ethical, “he said.

In the opinion of the Peruvian scientist, the film reflects the frustration of scientists when they want to convey something urgent and scientific evidence is not taken seriously.

The movie “Don’t Look Up” It can be seen from the Netflix streaming platform. The 2022 Oscar awards ceremony will be held on March 27 of this year.

Posted: 2/10/2022



