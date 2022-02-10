Donovan Carrillo thanked “those who did not believe him” after the end of skating in Beijing 2022

Donovan Carrillo beat his personal best in a long program (Photo: Evgenia Novozhenina/REUTERS)

When the last chords of the song “Maria” sounded, performed by Ricky Martin, Donovan Carrillo wrote his name in gold letters in the Mexican Olympics. By becoming the first Aztec skater to reach an Olympic Games final, he fulfilled one of his dreams and refuted the words of people who did not believe such an achievement possibleto whom thanked at the end of his participation for promoting him to said instance.

“I want to take the space to thank all the people who have been there to support me, but especially also to the people who told me that I was never going to achieve something or that it was an impossible dream. In them I found the inspiration to show them how it is possible to go far as Mexicans and in winter sports”, he declared before the microphones of Sure Sports.

And it is that his first appearance in an Olympic fair will be framed as the most memorable performance of the Mexican delegation who has participated throughout the history of the winter program. Against all odds, Donovan managed to break through since elimination in the short program and consolidated himself in the elite of his discipline worldwide by placing among the top 20 skaters.

In his first appearance at the Olympic Games, Carrillo managed to enter the select group of the best 20 skaters in the world (Photo: Evgenia Novozhenina/REUTERS)

It was not enough to have imposed a new personal brand in his participation in short programs. The morning of February 10, at the Covered Stadium of the Capital, also took his long program record to a new level. In this way, to 79.69 points that he obtained in his debut were added the 138.44 units awarded by the judges in the grand finale of the discipline. With this, he added the figure of 218.13 to place fourth of six competitors who, until that moment, had exhibited their executions.

In this regard, Carrillo Suazo considered that his intervention in the competition was fruitful for his career. In addition, he said he is ready to prepare for the next Olympic cycle that will culminate in Milan 2026, where he will seek to improve his preparation, correct his mistakes and play a role that allows him to hang one of the three medals on the podium.

“I think we have achieved very good results., having the best score of the season in the short, long and total program. I felt a little nervous today, but it’s part of skating. The most important thing is that I enjoyed, despite being a bit nervous, every second of the presentationtrying to fight for everything and not give up, “he said before the camera.

After his historic participation, he did not rule out participating in the Olympic cycle heading to Milan 2026 (Photo: Aleksandra Szmigiel/REUTERS)

In the midst of the euphoria for his remarkable participation, as well as the emotion that the Mexican fans have transmitted to him since his first competition, Donovan Carrillo engaged in a brief conversation with his mother, Diana Suazo. During the link, they also recognized the work of Gregorio Nuñez, the Mexican coach who took charge of his training since his childhood.

“I love you son. You are the greatest thing in our lives, father. You did it, they did it. tell goyo Thank you very much. When no one believed in you they did it, father they did it (…) we must always thank all the people who supported us. Thanks to León who opened the doors for us when we played so many and they closed them to us. Many good things are coming. You are big, goyo is big”declared Diana Suazo at the microphone.

Although he does not aspire to obtain the medal, Donovan Carrillo may appear at the 2022 Beijing Figure Skating Gala. The reason for her invitation would be the versatility of her routine, as well as the musical choice to accompany her, which was in charge of Daniel Boaventura and Ricky Martin.

