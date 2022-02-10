“Donovan Carrillo is not nervous, he is excited”: Andrea Montesinos

Donovan Carrillo and Andrea Montesinos are very good friends who also share a taste for skating professionally. Photo: Instagram.

Donovan Carrillo “He is not nervous about his participation this Wednesday in beijing“This was revealed by his friend, fellow skater Andrea Montesinos, who has been in contact with him.

“Donovan is super excited, he has been sending me photos, he showed me what his remote-controlled bed looks like, he told me that everything is super cool and very well organized,” said the 19-year-old skater.

In an exclusive interview for UnoTv.com Andrea Montesino assured that the representative of Mexico in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympicsone of his best friends, is also taking great care not to get COVID.

After debuting in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics this Monday with the short program and qualify for the free programtoday Donovan will continue in the race for the Olympic podium.

“Donovan is an example that you have to dream big”: Andrea Montesinos

Several years Donovan Carrillo and Andrea Montesinos They are great friends, they have shared several trips around the world as representatives of Mexico in competitions such as the World Cup in Japan in 2016.

“We talked about many things, almost not about skating, but I can tell you that he is an example that one can dream big.” Andrea Montesino.

Andrea recognizes the great effort he has always made Donovan as well as how disciplined he is: “he has shown me that if you are patient and work hard you can achieve everything despite adversity, he is not only a great friend, he is an inspiration, I am very proud of him”.

“Because of an injury I didn’t qualify for the Olympics”

Before qualifying for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics began, Andrea Montesinos had an injury that left her out.

When he was finally able to return to the ice rink it was only two months before the last qualification for the Olympics and he did not reach a place. The skater is convinced that her time to succeed will come.

“It was bad luck but I’m sure God’s timing is perfect, I’m working hard for Donovan and I to be seen at Milan 2026.”

Andrea Montesinos began skating at the age of 6, when she turned 12 her parents made the decision to leave Monterrey and move to the United States to offer her better opportunities as a professional skater

Currently training six days a week, four hours on the rink and two off it, Andrea has, in addition to her skating teachers, the support of a nutritionist to have enough energy in her training and a psychologist to manage her emotions. and nerves