Donovan Carrillo in Beijing 2022: what time and where to watch the skating final

To the rhythm of Perhaps, perhaps, perhaps by Daniel Boaventura and Carlos Rivera; Sway by Dean Martin and Maria by Ricky Martin, Donovan Daniel will skate in the final at Beijing 2022 (Photo: REUTERS/Toby Melville)

After a dream debut for Donovan Carrillo in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympicsthe Mexican skater became the first to qualify for the final of the discipline and will be one of the 24 athletes who will fight for a medal in the long program.

The Wednesday February 9 The one born in Zapopan, Jalisco, will return to the ice rink of the Covered Stadium of the Capital with the aim of giving an outstanding performance that will bring him closer to the Olympic podium. To the beat of Perhaps, perhaps, perhaps by Daniel Boaventura and Carlos Rivera; sway by Dean Martin and Mary of Ricky Martin, Donovan Daniel will skate in the final in Beijing 2022.

Despite the fact that figure skating is not one of the most popular sports in the country, Donovan Carrillo made the Mexican public pay attention to him due to his participation in the Winter Olympic Games.

Where and what time to see Donovan Carrillo in the figure skating final?

Carrillo Suazo will be the sixth skater to go on stage (Photo: REUTERS/Toby Melville)

Due to the time difference between China and Mexico, the times for Donovan Carrillo’s performance are different. In Beijing, the final will begin on Thursday, February 10 at 09:30 a.m., but in the country the event will start at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

In the program, Carrillo Suazo will be the sixth skater to go on stage, each performance lasts an average of four minutes.

For these Winter Olympics, the television station Clear Brand has been in charge of the coverage of the sporting event, so through its signal the performances of the figure skating finalists can be followed live.

With a final grade of 79.69 points, he managed to break his personal mark for the highest score obtained (Photo: REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina)

Men’s Figure Skating Free Program

Date: Wednesday February 9

Schedule: 7:30 p.m. Central Mexico

Transmission: Clear Brand

Mobile application: through the Claro Video App Donovan Carrillo’s performance can be tuned in live. To do this, you must have a valid account, enter the application, search the Beijing 2022 programming in the menu and select the broadcast of the figure skating final.

Youtube: at official channel of Clear Brand there will be live coverage of Donovan Daniel’s participation.

Donovan Carrillo qualified for Beijing 2022 in September 2021 (Photo: REUTERS/Toby Melville)

After 30 years, the Mexican Delegation was able to have a representative in figure skating in an edition of the Winter Olympics. In Albertville 1992 Ricardo Olavarrieta and Mayda Navarro represented the country, however both athletes failed to reach the final.

Since then Mexico stopped having representatives in the discipline and was absent for three decades until Donovan Carrillo qualified for Beijing 2022 in a test conducted in Germany in September 2021.

At the age of 21, Donovan Daniel Carrillo Suazo performed a feat to return to the country in the competition. It should be noted that his start in the sport was at a young age; Because the sport is not as popular in the country, Donovan began practicing on ice rinks in shopping malls.

It was in 2008 when he made his foray into sport official (Photo: REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina)

The weather of Zapopan, Jalisco, and the sudden closure of the only track where he trained forced him to move to León, Guanajuato to continue his professional preparation. It was in 2008 when he made his official foray into sport; with the guidance of your coach Gregory Nunez began to have greater national and international participation in the sport.

His Olympics debut was a dream performance Well, he executed each of his movements correctly. With a final grade of 79.69 points He managed to break his personal brand in the highest score obtained and with this he secured his pass to the final.

No matter what result you get in the medal fight, Donovan Carrillo He has already left a great legacy in Mexican sports.

