Donovan Carrillo concluded his participation in Beijing 2022 with his long routine at the Winter Olympics (Photo: REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina)

Donovan Carrillo made history and became the first Latin American to play a final in Figure skating within the Winter Olympic Gameswhere he had problems throughout his long routine, but managed to conclude correctly.

to the rhythm of the songs Perhaps, sway Y Mary, the Mexican put Latin rhythm to the first block of competitors and got a score of 138.44 unitsso it was located in the momentary fourth place, in the absence of 18 more skaters.

Donovan had a fall during his routine and a couple of jumps nullified for touching the ice with his hands after the jump, so he could not offer the best version of his program; but nevertheless, He was above two other athletes in the classification and will be placed among the best 22 skaters in the world.

Donovan Carrillo with his coach Gregorio Núñez prior to his participation in the Beijing 2022 free routine (Photo: REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina)

This result was complemented by the score obtained last Monday, February 7, when he reached 79.69 points after completing his short program and with which he ended the streak of 30 years without a Mexican representative in Figure skating within the Winter Olympic Games.

In addition, by ensuring your stay at the free program this wednesday became the pioneer in all of Latin America by ensuring his stay in a winter Olympic program.

“Debuting in these Olympic Games is a dream come true for me. Overall, the show was solid. I feel very happy with the result. Of course there were some details and I don’t want to leave that lightly. I want to learn from them to plan and make a long program even more consistent”he stated after making his debut days ago.

Donovan Carrillo during his participation in the Winter Olympics, Beijing 2022, within the Men’s Figure Skating event (Photo: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

On this occasion, after finishing the participation in his long routine, the man from Guadalajara offered statements to Clear Brandthe means by which he linked up with his mother and with whom he shared a few words during the broadcast.

“Today I felt a little nervous, really. It’s part of skating and in general I think we had very important things and the most important thing is that I enjoyed myself. Despite being a little nervous, every second of the program, of the presentation, trying to fight for everything and not give upCarrillo said.

The 22-year-old skater obtained in the Olympic Games the best personal results of the season, which is why he was happy with his participation at the end of the day, because in total it reached 218.13 units between the two programsa new brand for him.

Donovan Carrillo broke his own scoring record at the Olympics (Photo: REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina)

“I want to take advantage of the space to thank all the people who have been there to support me and especially also to the people who told me i was never going to achieve anything or that this dream was impossible”, affirmed Donovan for Clear Brand after completing your participation.

According to the Jalisco, the challenge of practicing figure skating has not been easyso get to about Winter Olympic Games and demonstrating their ability was taken into account as a victory, in addition to serving as the prelude to learning towards the next Olympic event in Milan, Italy.

“I was very surprised to see the response of my entire country with my presentations. I am sure that from here we are going to get very big things to continue breaking all the barriers”, sentenced the young man to end his first Olympic competition.

