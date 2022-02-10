Doctor Strange 2 has a lot of leaks and they could be real

Rob Liefeld, famous for being the creator of Deadpool, talks about all the leaks out there about the movie Doctor Strange 2.

So far we have read some very crazy things that could be seen in Doc Strange 2 and obviously only until the movie is released in May 2022 will we know if they are real or not. But Rob Liefeldcharacter creator dead pool for comics Marvelit is very clear.

Warning SPOILERS for Doctor Strange 2:

“This is the deal you all know, I want to know: Have any of you been caught trying to sneak into a screening of Doctor Strange 2? … They are testing this movie.” Rob Liefeld revealed during a new episode of The Big Thing with Kristian Harloff on YouTube. “The thing is, uh, they’re testing, but it’s all coming out on the internet.”

“We all use those hashtags and say, oh shit! They are showing this. People are watching this. I think it’s safe to say some of the things, you just said that are out there, that are happening. It is inside, it has been seen».

Rob Liefeld suggested that Disney Y Marvel Studios they feel a lot of pressure to Doc Strange 2 be as successful as Spider-Man: No Way Home: “I feel like… The result of every test that’s reported in the press is: We need to put some more cool shit in that movie… So you know, they need Doctor Strange 2 to have several punchy moments. That is why they are releasing SPOILERS to know how the fans react.

“Do you know what I want to see? I want to see the rest in case of emergency movements. You have it behind glass, all the Fox/Marvel shit is in there. Break all that glass, bring it all back. We want that. I love Tom Cruise. If he’s in this for 90 seconds, I’ll do it. But if you want me to watch it three times, okay? If you want me to watch it six times, you bring some of that Fox/Marvel stuff… And actually, I know on some level, some of that is already there. I just revoked every one of my Marvel passes.”

Some SPOILERS that have been leaked on the Internet.

In Doc Strange 2 there will be at least 3 different versions of the Sorcerer Supreme played by benedict cumberbatch. What’s more, Tom Cruise could play a Hombre de Hierro who managed to successfully create an Ulton shield for the world. We will also be able to see the epic return of the Professor X from Patrick Stewart Y Wolverines from Hugh Jackman. Lastly, they assure that they will present reed richards from The Fantastic Four interpreted by John Krasinski.

The movie Doc Strange 2 will be released on May 6, 2022. While the rest of the installments of Marvel Studios can be seen in Disney Plus.