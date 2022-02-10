Disney eases fears about its streaming

The animated film ‘Encanto’ tells the story of the Madrigals.



Disney+ premiere ‘Obi Wan Kenobi’ on May 25

Walt Disney has allayed fears that the streaming video boom is running out of steam. The company has reported a significant increase in new subscribers to Disney Plus in the last quarter and anticipates that premieres such as ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ will attract more viewers throughout this year.

Disney also reported a strong rebound at its theme parks and resorts, where quarterly revenue rose to $7.2 billion, above pre-pandemic levels and above $3.5 billion a year earlier.

Shares of the company rose 8% in after-hours trading after company CEO Bob Chapek said it was on track to hit its target of register 260 million subscribers on its Disney Plus streaming service in 2024.

Disney earned $1.06 a share in the first quarter, well above Wall Street estimates of 63 cents and up from 32 cents a year ago.

Investors are concerned that the streaming market has begun to stagnate, especially in the United States, after rapid growth during the pandemic. Netflix disappointed investors after warning that subscriber growth will slow substantially in early 2022.

But Disney Plus posted strong subscriber growth, adding 11.8 million registrations in the quarterbecause viewers paid to see ‘The Boba Fett Book’ and the animated film ‘Charm’.

Total subscribers stood at 129.8 million at the end of Disney’s fiscal first quarter, which runs through Jan. 1, well above analyst expectations of 125 million.

“We’ve had a very strong start to the fiscal year, with significant growth in earnings per share, operating income in our national parks and resorts, and subscription growth across our streaming portfolio,” said Chapek, who has placed Disney Plus at the center of the company’s strategy and is spending billions on content to attract users around the world.

For all of its direct-to-consumer streaming services — which include Disney Plus, ESPN Plus and Hulu — operating losses rose 27% to $600 million. Most of the losses were at Disney Plus, though average monthly revenue per subscriber rose to $6.68 from $5.80 in the quarter.

Like its competitors, Disney is still working to revive its portfolio of movies and TV shows following the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 outbreak.

Chapek said several new releases this year should boost subscriptions, including Pixar’s “Red,” two Marvel series and two Star Wars series. There will also be a premiere live-action adaptation of ‘Pinocchio’ starring Tom Hanks.

Bob Chapek said that Disney continues to value “the cinematic experience” in theaters – especially with the big franchises – but added that the company will continue to release movies on its streaming services.

The Financial Times Limited [2022]. All rights reserved. FT and Financial Times are registered trademarks of Financial Times Limited. Redistribution, copying or modification is prohibited. EXPANSIN is solely responsible for this translation and Financial Times Limited is not responsible for its accuracy.