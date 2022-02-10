Denzel Washington Just Broke His Own Record for Oscar Nominations

The iconic actor, known for his roles in movies like “Training Day” and “Malcolm X,” just earned his 10th Academy Award nomination, this time for best actor in “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” making him in the most nominated black. actor in Oscar history and breaking his own record.

Even before Tuesday’s nominations were announced, Washington was the most nominated black actor in history, receiving his ninth nomination in 2018 for his work in “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

But even with this achievement, Washington hasn’t actually won the award in 20 years. He only has two Oscar statuettes to show for his work: the first for “Glory” at the 1990 awards, and the second for “Training Day” in 2002.

Still, he’s prolific. With this year’s nomination, Washington has now been nominated for an Academy Award in every decade since the 1980s. The first was a supporting actor nomination in 1988 for “Cry Freedom.”

Historically, the Oscars have not been kind to black actors. Although Sidney Poitier became the first black man to win best actor in 1964, Washington was only the second in 2002. And only one black woman has ever won best actress: Halle Berry, in 2002 for her work in “Monster’s Ball.” Meanwhile, Meryl Streep, whose film debut preceded Washington’s by four years, continues to have the most Oscar nominations of all time with 21 nominations. Following Streep is Katharine Hepburn, who received 12 nominations and four wins, the most of all time.

