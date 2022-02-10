Cristiano Ronaldo’s van, valued at 3.5 million pesos

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 08.02.2022 15:45:09





to the spectacular Cristiano Ronaldo car collection a truck was added cadillac-escalade that Georgina Rodriguez gave him on February 5 with reason for his birthday.

The impressive vehicle is a luxury suv what was it imported from the United Statesas it is not currently sold in Europe and is valued at more than 150 thousand euros (3 and a half million pesos).

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Cadillac Escalade truck

The new CR7 car measures almost five and a half meters long, plus two meters wide and 1.9 high. It has a very spacious interior as it has three rows of seats for a total of seven passengers (two in the first and second rows, and three in the third), which is enough to transport the large family of Cristiano and Georgina.

In addition, the truck has three OLED screens that cover a large part of the dashboard and that have different functions such as the configuration of the computer, the instrumentation and the multimedia system.

On the backs of the front seats there are two other screens for him rear passenger entertainment.

The Cadillac Escalade has a 6.2-liter V8 engine with great power 420 hp and a maximum torque of 623 Nm. The engine is a Hydra-Matic automatic gearbox. 10 speed and reaches the 100 kilometers in 6.1 secondswhile his top speed is 200km/h.

The negative part of the truck is the high fuel consumption which is more than 14 l/100 km on combined cycle and close to 18 l/100 km in urban use.