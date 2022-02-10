Cristiano Ronaldo goes out with his worst streak in 12 years and Manchester United disappears

United’s drama is mounting and the time before the Champions League tie against Atletico is running out

Copera elimination against a Second like Middlesbrough, tie against Burnley, bottom of the premier leagueY Christian on his worst streak in 12 years. All together for a Manchester United that is measured at Atletico Madrid in just two weeks and he doesn’t know how to get out of the hole he’s in.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær he went away. It’s been more than two months now, but the course has changed very little at Old Trafford. I arrive Ralf Rannickand his famous pressure, but the impulse lasted only a little while against the Crystal Palace. “This is not real, I have barely had a day and a half of training,” said the German coach after the victory.

Cristiano Ronaldo worried on the Manchester United bench Getty Images

And he was right, the team has not left any improvement since then. His 4-2-2-2 did not work and he had to go back to the 4-2-3-1 with which he failed Solskjær. Since the arrival of rangnickthe United they have recorded six wins, four draws and two losses (if the elimination against Middlesbrough is counted as such).

He has lost the possibility of a title, with the FA Cupso they are dangerously close to four years without touching a trophy, and now they only have to fight for fourth place in the Premier and for one Champions where does one come from Atletico Madrid in low hours.

His situation in the table is not yet disastrous due to the number of games postponed by covid. Their closest rivals have all but games, which eases the pressure. The Arsenalthree points behind, has two fewer games, the Tottenham Hotspurthree less, and the Wolverhampton Wandererstwo less.



Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic all in one place. It is now available. Subscribe NOW.

Added to this time of need is a Cristiano Ronaldo off. The Portuguese was not even a starter against him Burnley and could not fix the mess with the final 20 minutes. He hasn’t scored a goal since December 30 and since then he has played five games, including an entire extra time against Middlesbroughin addition to missing two more games due to injury.

This is his worst streak since 2010, when he was a member of the Real Madrid and could not score against him Malaga, Mallorca, Osasuna, Ajax Amsterdam and Real Sociedad. Of course, that season he reached 53 goals in all competitions. This year adds 14 between Premier and Champions.

The contribution of Christian it seems more decisive now than in the first part of the campaign because it is no longer Anthony Martialon loan to Sevilla, nor Mason Greenwoodremoved for the alleged abuse of his partner. Edinson Cavaniat 34, has only scored two goals this season, while Marcus Rashford takes five. TO Bruno Fernandesthe star of the last two seasons, has outshone him Christian and his seven goals are not enough to lift the flight of the United.

Jadon Sancho, the big payout, is stuck and won’t start. His front-door numbers are very poor (three goals), but his contribution in terms of assists is especially worrying, since the best passer in the Bundesliga the last two seasons has not yet given one this year.

Scott McTominay and Fred have not been able to give the necessary strength to the midfield Getty Images

The team continues to limp in the middle, with Scott McTominay and Fred as symbols of the mistakes of sports management in the past, although with the good news that it has returned Paul Pogbawho, yes, only has five months left on his contract.

The other ray of hope is David De Gea, who has recovered his best version, being the goalkeeper of the Premier with more stops (86, 15 more than the second), but the insecurity of the defense prevents him from fighting for the Gold Glove of the competition. The Spaniard has only left his door to zero four times, for the thirteen of Ederson.

And it is that harry maguire does not show the 80 million it cost and raphael varane nor is it the banner that was in the Real Madrid of three Champions.

the drama of United is increasing and the time before the tie against the Athletic is depleted. Passing the round is mandatory so as not to have the fans on top of it already in March, but right now this team is not very excited.