Column by Yenny Cáceres: Intoxicated with love

I love the Romantic comedies. I see them all, even the disgustingly bad ones, which are the most abundant. But sometimes you run into surprises. The last great romantic comedy I saw is Palm Springs (2020), with Andy Samberg. I don’t know if it was because I saw it the first year of the pandemic or because at home we were obsessed with Samberg and his series Brooklyn Nine-Nine, but that movie was a salvation because of its absurdity and because just when you couldn’t even look around the corner you could escape, be in another place and forget everythingEven if it was for an hour and a half.

That is the fascination that these films cause. Is pure evasionis the fantasy of finding the love, someone else who understands you and manages you, although we know that reality is usually more fucking complex than that. Romantic comedies have structure that is repeated, various categories, and therein lies the genius when some are able to give it a twist to gender.

Palm Springs belongs to the category that we could call trapped in timein which the maximum representative is The Groundhog Day (1993), that comedy in which Bill Murray relived the same day over and over again. In Palm Springs, Nyles (Andy Samberg) and Sarah (Cristin Milioti) are trapped in time during a wedding to which they arrive as guests and without much expectation. Nyles is in a terminal relationship and Sarah is the bride’s sister, the weirdo who arrives alone. Nyles and Sarah hook up, but the problem is that they wake up again, to infinity, on the day of that marriage. Thus, the couple quickly passes from the initial ecstasy of falling in love to wearinessuntil they start looking for the most unusual ways to get out of this time loop.

Palm Springs belongs to the category that we could call trapped in time, in which the highest representative is The Groundhog Day (1993), that comedy in which Bill Murray relived the same day over and over again.

It seems ironic that this film premiered at the Sundance festival, just before the start of the pandemic and that we all, in our own way, had to live after our own groundhog day. Samberg, a seasoned comedian since his time in Saturday night Livehas the ideal register for this role, and forms a perfect couple with Cristin Milioti, who is not the typical Hollywood blonde, but a earthiest girl and, therefore, more charming, as demonstrated in a chapter of the first season of Modern Love.

Because in this matter of romantic comedies, the casting it’s crucial. there we have Julia Robertsthe queen of the genre, protagonist of Notting Hill (1999), one of the undisputed classics, in the subcategory that –quoting the most famous phrase of this film–, we could baptize as “Do not forget that so I am just a girlstop forehead still guy, asking him that love”, that is, a romance between opposite poles. Julia is our best friend ever since she used to humiliate herself to the point of inexpressibility in front of the perfect and by the way, very blonde Cameron Diaz, in My best friend’s Wedding (1997). Since then, Julia and her captivating smile we forgive you everythingeven rubbish like Eat Pray Love (2010), the kind of movies that are so bad they become good, because, let’s face it, who wouldn’t want to end up on a beach in Bali with Javier Bardem.

The subgenre of the opposite poles has derived in crosses more and more far-fetched. The last one, which premiered in theaters just these days, in the preview of February 14, is Marry me (2022), a comedy that imagines Jennifer Lopez as a very famous singer, about to get married on the stage of Madison Square Garden with another singer, also very famous –performed by Maluma–, until she finds out that he cheated on her with her assistant, and decides to marry someone from the public, who turns out to be Owen Wilsona divorced math teacher.

In this of the romantic comedies, the casting it’s crucial. there we have Julia Robertsthe queen of the genre, star of Notting Hill (1999), one of the undisputed classics, in the subcategory that –citing the most famous phrase of this film–, we could baptize as “Don’t forget that I’m just a girl, standing in front of to a boy, asking him to love her”, that is, a romance between poles opposites.

Another recent example of this subgenre is long shot (2019), in which Charlize Theronwho held the position of Secretary of State, in the United States, and also aspired to the presidency, fell in love with an anti-systemic journalist (Seth Rogen), whom she hired to write her speeches and who -the coincidences they abound in romantic comedies–, he took care of as a babysitter when he was a boy. Ridiculous? Very much. In fact, as a fan of Seth Rogen, I painfully have to admit that the film was mediocre and that between the two actors there was scratch chemistry.

TO seth roden we love him from Slightly pregnant (2007), directed by Judd Apatow, a genius who has been able to renew the genre of romantic comedies since Virgin at 40 (2005), with Steve Carell. Apatow elevated Rogen as an object of desire in this film, where the fleeting encounter in one night it ended with Katherine Heigl, in the role of an ambitious television host, pregnant with the character of Rogen, a rather immature boy without a steady job.

Roger represents a new masculinity and installs another type of romantic hero, away from the pretty-faces and the cynical, unfaithful and women-beating subjects, in the style of Mr. Big from Sex and the City. Roger is a guy good and normalmaybe a little fat (but come on, nobody’s perfect), one you’d sit through a series with for a weekend, a guy who makes you laugh and not a selfish cake that is ordered to change at the first blink, as was the case with the insufferable Mr. Big. A friend, a colleague, a partner or whatever you want to call him.

With that premise, the romantic comedy that I always recommend to my friends, the movie that changed my life and is an antidote to toxic relationships, has a title that is not at all romantic but that contains a great truth: he just doesn’t love you (2009). It belongs to the category of choral storiess, which brings together a large cast of well-known actors, in which the most classic exponent is Love Actually (2003).

With that premise, the romantic comedy that I always recommend to my friends, the film that changed my life and is an antidote to toxic relationships, has a title that is not at all romantic but that contains a great truth: He just doesn’t love you (2009).

For he just doesn’t love you swarm Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Connelly, Ben Affleck, Justin Long, Drew Barrymore and Jennifer Aniston, another specialist in the genre, each one involved in more or less failed relationships, with infidelities, men with fear of commitment and marriages about to shipwreck. I saw it on a plane to Europe, because on a plane is the best place to watch these movies, on those eternal trips where the hours are the same and everything already matters one fuckand where you can cry without anyone seeing you.

What struck me the most is something that is as obvious as it is invisible to a lot of women and that my friends, on the other hand, much more pragmatic, always had it clear. That if a guy doesn’t call you or doesn’t look for you, as the title of the movie says, it’s because just don’t wantand. And if that is so, it is better to mourn and seek a love like the one we deserve.

*Yenny Cáceres is a journalist and author of the book “The Chilean Years of Raúl Ruiz” (Catalonia-UDP Journalism), winner of the 2020 Writings of Memory Award.

Read also: Paulina Bocaz: “A girl who is a girl today and looks at Izkia Siches is going to know that it is possible to be Minister of the Interior”

yenny love yenny love yenny love yenny love yenny love yenny love