Co-producers sue Warner Bros. over streaming release

A co-producer of the feature film Matrix resurrections is suing the Warner Bros. group in US courts, arguing a breach of contract, after the studio decided to release the film on a streaming platform at the same time as in theaters.

The lawsuit filed in the city of Los Angeles (western United States) by the Village Roadshow entertainment group alleges that the studio changed the release date of Matrix resurrections to generate more subscriptions on HBO Max, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“Despite knowing full well that it could hurt the film’s box office receipts and deprive Village Roadshow of any financial advantage that WB and its affiliates would enjoy,” the suit states.

It’s the latest chapter in a growing battle between those who want to profit from theatrical releases and Hollywood studios who want to ramp up their streaming services.

This action follows the lawsuit already made and publicly announced by Scarlett Johansson against the Disney studios for loss of income because the film was broadcast on the Disney + platform when it was still being shown in theaters.

WarnerMedia, the entertainment conglomerate of which Warner Bros. is a subsidiary, showcased its 2021 catalog on HBO Max as Hollywood grapples with the Covid-19 pandemic and closed theaters.

Matrix resurrections is the fourth release in the plot starring Keanu Reeves. As of early February, it had grossed some $37 million at the North American box office. The first version of the story Matrixreleased in 1999, grossed $172 million.

Source: AFP.