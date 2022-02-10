close to 200 euros in its most powerful version

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S drops to 205 euros in AliExpress Plaza in the 6GB + 128GB version, one of its lowest prices to date.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S It has gone unnoticed if we compare it with the success of some of its brothers, such as the Redmi Note 10 Pro. However, it is a terminal that is worth it, especially for its AMOLED screen, its large battery and its price. This Redmi Note 10S is an even better buy right now, as it falls to the 205 euros in its most powerful version aliexpress square.

We are referring to the 6GB+128GB model, which has a recommended retail price of 299.99 euros in the Xiaomi online store. In addition to save you more than 90 euroswith the purchase of this Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S you get a very nice smartphone, with an AMOLED screen, with a gaming processor with good power and 64 MP main camera with which quality photographs are assured. In addition, you can spend more than a day without going through the charger.

The purchase is in AliExpress Plaza, which means a series of advantages for you as a buyer. First of all, that VAT is already included in the price, so you don’t have to pay more than those 205 euros. What’s more, shipping is free from Spain, the mobile will be at your house in just a few days. Lastly, you have 15 days to return it if it doesn’t meet your expectations.

Buy the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S at the best price

The design of the Redmi Note 10S stands out for its beauty, with a matte back in “onyx gray” that it’s really elegant. We also like it because it’s a phone very comfortable in the hands thanks to a thickness of 8.29 millimeters and a weight of 178.8 grams. In its front part there is a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with resolution FullHD+of good quality to consume multimedia content together with the dual speakers.

The brain of this Xiaomi mobile is the MediaTek Helio G95, a “gaming” processor that provides good performance even with heavy games. The version on offer is the superior one, 6GB+128GB, with the possibility of expanding the storage up to 512 GB with a microSD card. The operating system is MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 factory, with next update to Android 12.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S is also a complete mobile due to its camera system, with a 64MP lens to the front capable of achieving captures of beautiful invoice. In addition, it has three other cameras on the back: 8 MP ultra wide angle, 2 MP macro and 2 MP depth sensor. We do not forget its front camera, also capable of taking good selfies with its 13 MP.

The last jewel in the crown of this device is its 5,000mAh battery, which can reach more than a full day of autonomy with intense use. Thanks to the 33W fast charge, it only needs about an hour and 20 minutes to fully charge. This Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S also has Dual SIM, side fingerprint reader, NFC and 3.5-millimeter headphone port.

