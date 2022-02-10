Claudio X. González criticizes revocation of AMLO’s mandate

Mexico.- Businessman Claudio X. González attacked the revocation of the president’s mandate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador pointing out that the only thing it does is divide and polarize the Mexican citizenry.

Weeks ago, the process of revoking the mandate of the head of the Federal Executive Power began, which is currently in the stage of collecting voter signatures collected by promoters registered with the National Electoral Institute (INE).

Through your official account Twitterthe founded of Mexicans against Corruption and Impunity (MCI) emphasized that the exercise scheduled for April 2022 It is not a “revocation”, but a “ratification” of President López Obrador’s mandateas the leader of the Morena party, Mario Delgado Carrillo, has pointed it out on his social networks on multiple occasions.

Read more: With a close vote, INE approves postponing the revocation of AMLO’s mandate

González assured that said exercise only seeks to be a “distraction” to the diverse problems that the country has. Furthermore, he argued that “divides and polarizes Mexicans”in addition to “wasting resources”, since they will be invested more than 3 billion pesos.

Claudio X. González launches against the revocation of AMLO’s mandate / Source: Twitter @ClaudioXGG

“Thus… the “revocation” is actually an exercise in “ratification” that distracts from the main thing (the many problems that afflict us), divides and polarizes Mexicans, and wastes our resources. We do not want the President to leave, we want him to comply,” said the businessman, sharing a Reform card that mocks Delgado Carrillo and Morena.

Finally, he ruled that Mexicans do not want Andrés Manuel López Obrador to leave the Presidency of the Republic, but rather what is requested is that he “comply” with his duty as head of the Federal Executive.

Read more: PRI in the Senate urges the INE and Segob to set up a dialogue table for the revocation of the mandate

The path of the revocation of AMLO’s mandate

The revocation of the mandate of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has not been without obstacles. In the first place, in past months, the problem was that the Congress of the Union had not legislated to establish the Federal Law of Revocation of Mandate, so the INE had to issue its own guidelines. Later, the Morena party complained because the rules agreed by the electoral body established that citizen signatures would only be collected through an electronic application, except for just over 204 municipalities where printed formats were going to be used. Then, the current controversy around the revocation focuses on the cut to the INE budget endorsed by the Chamber of Deputies, which left the electoral authority without the sufficient resources to carry it out.