Chivas climbs to fifth place with a key win in Juarez

Chivas prevailed against Juárez in border territory. Those led by Marcelo Michel Leaño beat Ricardo Ferretti’s team 1-3 with one man less and the outstanding performance of Alexis Vegawho scored a goal and provided an assist to return the Sacred Flock to the top of the standings.

Juárez took the lead early in the match when Maximiliano Olivera sent a cross down the left flank that was finished off by Fernando Arce.

After the locals scored, the central referee Brian González annulled the goal considering that there was an advanced position, however, after reviewing the play silently in the VAR, the initial determination was changed.

Shortly before the break, Carlos Cisneros made a mid-range shot that was deflected by Alejandro Arribas with his head, embedding the ball into his own goal, to level the score.

The complementary part started with the left foot for Chivas. Gilberto Sepúlveda received the second yellow card, leading to his eventual expulsion, which seemed to complicate the situation for the visitors.

In the final part of the match, in a drop by Chivas, the ball reached the left wing to Alexis Vegawho covered a few meters and, after overcoming a rival’s mark with a cut to the center, took a powerful shot to make it 1-2 for the rojiblancos.

After taking advantage Chivas closed the scoring with a play in which Alexis Vega stole the ball down the left flank and, after a soft pass, Alejandro Arribas deflected the ball inside the area, so the ball reached the second post for Jesús Angulo, who only pushed the ball to place the final 1-3.