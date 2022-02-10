cgcom commission for training

Tomás Cobo, president of Cgcom.

The General Council of Official Colleges of Physicians (Cgcom) has approved in its last general assembly the creation of a Work Commission for the dissemination, disclosure and training of medical professionals in the medicine of the future, already present, the Personalized Precision Medicine (MPP).

As reported by the Cgcom, this Commission “aims to collaborate in the preparation of organization plans, human resources, the creation of technical structures, as well as the creation of synergies for the development of the MPP hand in hand with the different public and private health managers“.

“This Commission will be coordinated by Rodrigo Martin, president of the College of Physicians of Tenerife, who considers that “it is essential to prepare and update all medical professionals in this Medicine, already present in all the main hospitals in the country, therefore, from the profession itself We have an obligation to pay attention to it.”

From the Commission it is considered “essential that professional organizations continuous training is encouraged in this new knowledge, which advances every day towards a new way of dealing with Medicine, which is why it is essential to adapt professionals and faculties where professionals are prepared for the future”.

Another of the fundamental axes, he adds, will be the patientswho also “should be aware of the existence of this new way of coping with pathologies that opens up hope for the prevention and solution of many pathologies”.

Coordination of the Ministry in Personalized Medicine

Among the proposed lines of work, the need to activate the creation of synergies between the different government levels, public and private healthcare, as well as universities. The personalized medicine revolution of Precision (MPP) will necessarily involve several fields in addition to Medicine, and will force collaboration with other professions such as: Biologists, Computer Engineers and others.

In the opinion of Rodrigo Martín, “the above reveals that this revolution in Medicine should be coordinated from the Ministry, and more specifically, from the Interterritorial Council, to guarantee its homogeneous development throughout the country in a cohesive manner and thus facilitate equity in the National Health System (SNS). Personalized Precision Medicine is going to change the organization that existed in the National Health System regarding medical care and the practice of Medicine. The challenge is vital, titanic, revolutionary, but we are still in time to lay the foundations for an innovative conception of health care and the practice of Medicine”, says Dr. Martín.