Carrie’s long hair secret is a volumizing spray

The hair of Sarah Jessica Parker in sex in new york and in his reboot And Just Like That It never ceases to inspire us even though the last episode has already aired, leaving us wanting more. But what we really can’t stop thinking about is the hairrather, hairy by Carrie in the series. No one goes unnoticed from her highlights to her impeccable chignons, braids with luxurious accessories and her curls in the air while walking the streets of New York.

But what really catches our attention is the volume that he has in his hair with which his fine, curly and long hair changes completely. Because now it has even more body and with such long hair, they are much more difficult to maintain with such beautiful hair. Your secret? A volume spray signed by Serge Normanther head hairdresser and who puts the hair on the verge of another of America’s brides with the most impressive curls in cinema: Julia Roberts.

What is clear is that this volumizing spray has become one of Sarah Jessica Parker’s favorite hair products to date. Is about Dream Big Instant Volumizing Spray, one of the most iconic products of the stylist and that today is only sold in the United States. because not only adds body and volume to your curls, it also defines them and gives them shine.

If you want to achieve the same effect, put a volume spray in the life of your mane of those that we propose to get a great hair.

GHD Pick Me Up Volume Spray For sale in El Corte Inglés (21.51 euros) A ideal spray to add volume from the root and body in all types of hair and provide root firmness as a base for styling and enhancing hair looks that have lost strength. Buy Product

As an Affiliate, TELVA obtains income from affiliated purchases that meet the applicable requirements. The inclusion of links does not influence the editorial independence of this medium: the editors select and analyze the products freely, according to their criteria and specialized knowledge.

