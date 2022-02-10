Cardi B and Kanye West spotted filming a music video

READ IN:

Español

Kanye West has been giving a lot to talk about in recent months, especially for the collaboration of Yeezy Gap engineered by Balenciaga. He is now back in the spotlight after being seen in a Balenciaga store shooting a music video with Cardi B.

The rapper seems to continue to further consolidate his relationship with Balenciaga. Following the news of the YEEZY DE GAP announcement “Engineered by Balenciaga”, de Ye has been seen closing a Balenciaga store in Miami with the rapper, Cardi B. The singer was named the image of Balenciaga in September 2020 and since then her relationship with the brand has only grown.

The two ambassadors of Balenciaga They were recently seen together in the same store shooting a music video. It is currently unknown what the video clip is about. However, it is not surprising that the Balenciaga store has become the new scene of inspiration for Ye. Recently the rapper also closed the same store to go shopping with Future.

Kanye West aka Ye shut down a whole Balenciaga store along with Future and even took time to stop and sign a fan’s Yeezy’s 👀😮🔥 📸/📹: @moeinteractive pic.twitter.com/pUIVbUptOC — Power 106 (@Power106LA) January 6, 2022

Now… Do you want to know all the news about the Coachella 2022 poster that Kanye West will headline?