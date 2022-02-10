Canelo Alvarez close to 2-fight deal with Matchroom Boxing to face Dmitry Bivol and Gennadiy Golovkin

Canelo Álvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin are finally on the verge of their trilogy fight.

Canelo and Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing are close to a two-fight deal worth more than $85 million for boxing’s top star to compete on DAZN, sources told ESPN. The first fight of the deal would pit Alvarez against light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol on May 7 in a return to 175 pounds, sources said.

Provided Canelo wins, as would be expected, the Mexican would defend his undisputed 168-pound championship against GGG in a long-awaited grudge match on September 17, according to sources.

Golovkin (41-1-1, 36 KOs) will first meet Ryota Murata in a rescheduled spring 160-pound title unification in Tokyo, and like Canelo, he will have to emerge victorious to keep the third fight intact.

The deal is not yet agreed or signed, the sources said, but negotiations are nearing the finish line.

For weeks, Alvarez (57-1-2, 39 KOs) has considered this two-fight offer from Hearn along with a one-fight PBC offer from Al Haymon to defend all four of his super middleweight belts against Jermall Charlo on May 7. . The PBC offer is worth more than $45 million guaranteed, the sources said.

ESPN’s No. 1 pound-for-pound boxer signed a one-fight deal with PBC last year before an 11th-round TKO of Caleb Plant on Showtime PPV. Álvarez earned a guaranteed $40 million for that victory. All three of his previous fights were promoted by Hearn, including title wins over Callum Smith and Billy Joe Saunders.

The 31-year-old boxer signed an 11-fight, $365 million deal with DAZN in 2018 shortly after defeating GGG in a rematch in September that headlined an HBO PPV.

But after just three fights, Alvarez sued his promoter, Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions, and DAZN. The lawsuit was settled and Canelo obtained his freedom.

A fight with ESPN’s No. 2 light heavyweight Bivol would be Canelo’s second fight at 175 pounds. His only light heavyweight fight was an 11th-round KO of Sergey Kovalev in a championship fight in November 2019.

Bivol (19-0, 11 KOs) would present an opportunity for Canelo to chase a second title reign at 175 pounds. The 31-year-old Russian is a tricky fighter who is adept at controlling the range with his excellent jab. What he hasn’t done recently is entertain, with two decision wins in 2021 that saw little action.

The biggest prize, at least commercially speaking, is a third meeting between Álvarez and his rival GGG. The pair of future Hall of Famers battled to a spirited draw in their 2017 fight for the middleweight championship before Alvarez scored a majority decision victory a year later in another hard-fought fight.

Both fights produced more than $1 million in pay-per-view buys and more than $20 million in gate receipts. Golovkin (41-1-1, 36 KOs) has expressed his willingness to fight Alvarez for a third time on numerous occasions.

Now that he is approaching his 40th birthday, time is running out. GGG was scheduled to fight Murata in December, but COVID restrictions in Japan forced the fight to be postponed.