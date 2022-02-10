Camila Cabello, ‘caught’ with her partner from ‘Cinderella’

Camila Cabello and Nicholas Galitzine They have been ‘caught’ together on the streets of Los Angeles. The actors, who met in ‘Cinderella’, met to have an ice cream, chat, walk and ride a bike, something that has encouraged their fans for two reasons. The first: is ‘Cinderella 2’ coming? And the second: is Camila turning the page on Shawn Mendes?

Obviously, this second question does not have to revolve around someone else appearing, but it is true that it is inevitable that this involves a ‘salseo’, since camilla and nicholas They have a super special chemistry on screen and, if that translates to real life when Camila is in the middle of a breakup mourning, well look, shipping is the least we can do as ordinary fans.

The photos that the paparazzi have taken of them are great (will they remind you a little of those of Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber in 2017? Yes, we already warned you). And they have immediately spread through social networks. Here the fantasy:

And the fact is that they have been natural too, and took a moment to take a ‘selfie’ and upload it to Instagram. Specific, Nicholas (although the photo was taken by her), who titled the image with: “The scoundrels meet again”.

Notice that they are on a terrace like two ordinary ‘millennials’, waiting to be served: can you imagine being the ones in the back and sitting there next to each other? Anyway.

At the moment, there are no indications that there will be a second part of ‘Cinderella’, but perhaps this is a sign that can lead us to understand that there are possibilities. But hey, back to the topic at hand: is there tomato here or not? Is a new ‘Hollywood’ couple coming? We will continue to watch…

