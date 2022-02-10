Cáceres was called up by the Uruguay National Team

The defender of the Eagles of AmericaSebastián Cáceres, received good news prior to the day 1 game against the Puebla Strip on Friday as his call to the double day of the Conmebol Qualifier with Uruguay was confirmed.

The good performance that he has shown with Club América has been a reason to be taken into account by Uruguay in this double round where it is vital for Sebastián Cáceres to maintain his good level to be considered in the following calls.

Uruguay’s games will be against Paraguay on January 27, and Ecuador on February 1 when defender Azulcrema has the opportunity to shine with the Uruguayan National Team.

At these times, Charrúas They are in seventh position in the Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers, one point away from the direct classification and the playoffs.

Cáceres will have to show that he has the ability to keep up with the calls of the new strategist Diego Alonso, who is an old acquaintance of the MX League since he was in charge of clubs such as Pachuca and Club Rayados de Monterrey, where he won one Liga MX and two Concacaf Champions Leagues.

The Uruguayan defender has three seasons in Liga MX with Águilas del América with a total of 42 games playedno goals and one assist so far.

Sebastián Cáceres is on Uruguay’s roster in the double qualifier with defenders such as Diego Godín from Cagliari, José María Giménez from Atlético de Madrid, Guillermo Varela from Dinamo Moscow, Alfonso Espino from Cádiz, Sebastián Coates from Sporting Lisbon, Ronald Araújo from Barcelona , Martín Cáceres from Cagliari, Damián Suárez from Getafe, Joaquín Piquerez from Palmeiras, Giovanni González from Peñarol, Emanuel Gularte from Puebla, Bruno Méndez from Internacional, Agustín Oliveros from Necaxa, Leandro Cabrera from Espanyol, Matías Viña from Roma and Matías Olivera from Getafe .

Three Liga MX players are part of Diego Alonso’s call for the Uruguayan team for the double round of the Qualifiers.