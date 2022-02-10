Buki was in charge of inaugurating the Sofi Stadium, venue of the Super Bowl LVI

Next Sunday, February 13, the 51st edition of the superbowl Come in Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium.

And in RECORD We remember when the property located in Inglewood was officially opened on June 14, 2021 with the Los Bukis reunion concert.

Led by Marco Antonio Solís, after 25 years of separation, Los Bukis packed the SoFi Stadium with capacity for 70,000 attendees.

The concert began with “My fantasy”, to continue with “Cantémosle al amor”. With red pants and a shiny black jacket, Los Bukis did not take long to release one of those laments of torn love, which are the specialty of the house, with “How I fell in love with you”.

But it was another intense and bare-chested ballad, “Quiéreme”, which definitively activated the massive karaoke of an audience that knew the lyrics from start to finish.

That night Los Bukis offered around thirty songs in two hours with hardly any interruptions or pauses for breath, after 25 years of absence.

The best premiere could not have the property that will see the new champion of the NFL that will come out of Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

