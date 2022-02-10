Britney Spears: a judge decides that the estate of the pop princess continues to be managed by a private company and her father

  BBC News World

Spears no longer wants her father to handle her finances.

The request of the father of the artist Britney Spears to have greater control of his daughter’s finances was rejected by a judge on Thursday.

Therefore, Jamie Spears will only control part of her daughter’s financial affairs and not the vast majority as she did from 2008 to 2019.

The singer requested that this power be completely eliminated in favor of her family member.

The court decision upheld a previous ruling that made a financial company the co-responsible to administer the estate of the singer.

