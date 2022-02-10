Britney Spears: a judge decides that the estate of the pop princess continues to be managed by a private company and her father

Drafting

February 12, 2021

image source, Getty Images Caption, Spears no longer wants her father to handle her finances.

The request of the father of the artist Britney Spears to have greater control of his daughter’s finances was rejected by a judge on Thursday.

Therefore, Jamie Spears will only control part of her daughter’s financial affairs and not the vast majority as she did from 2008 to 2019.

The singer requested that this power be completely eliminated in favor of her family member.

The court decision upheld a previous ruling that made a financial company the co-responsible to administer the estate of the singer.

The judge denied Spears’s father’s request to maintain his previous level of power over his daughter’s investments.

The ruling means that the same power to manage the finances will be shared with the private trust company Bessemer Trust.

And the singer’s father is expected to work with the company to create a budget and investment proposal on the existing estate.

Why?

The conservatorship of the musical star’s assets is the product of a legal settlement more than 10 years ago and was implemented due to concerns about his mental health.

The singer’s father was also in charge of different legal matters.

Later, Los Angeles Judge Brenda Perry appointed Bessemer Trust as the management company for part of the estate in November last year, but denied Spears’ request to completely remove his father from guardianship.

image source, Reuters Caption, The “Free Britney” movement has gained momentum in recent weeks.

Jamie Spears had opposed Bessemer’s involvement, arguing that it reduced the control he had held for years. And this time, the same judge rejected his objection.

Another hearing is scheduled for March 17, so the legal battle has not concluded.

Britney Spears’ attorney, Samuel Ingham, has claimed in recent weeks that the singer is “afraid” of her father and doesn’t want him to control her finances and career.

On Thursday, Ingham reiterated the pop star’s wish, adding that it was “no secret” that he preferred his father not to be his manager, but acknowledged that removing him entirely would be a “separate issue.”

Attention

Interest in the case grew after the recent release of a documentary that focuses on the conflict over the singer’s guardianship.

“Framing Britney Spears”, which was produced by New York Timesexamined guardianship in depth and also how the singer was treated by the media throughout her career.

There was also the #FreeBritney movement (free britney), a campaign by some of the star’s fans who believe her life and career are being controlled against her will.

The group’s activists were out of the hearing on Thursday.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Britney’s father wants to maintain custody of the singer’s assets and legal affairs.

Babs Gray, host of the BritneyGram podcast, told the BBC outside court: “Not much has changed today. I don’t think much progress will be made until Britney’s lawyer sues for her to be released from conservatorship.” .

He acknowledged that interest in the #FreeBritney topic had “exploded” last week as a result of the documentary.

“It was really encouraging to see the support from across the movement and how they are discussing how Britney has been treated in the past,” she said.

The presenter stated that he hopes that this action “don’t be just a flash“.

“I hope that people continue to pay attention and continue to push,” he concluded.

Britney Spears hasn’t had a live performance in more than two years and insists she has no intention of doing so again until her father relinquishes control of her career.

Meanwhile, this Friday, the singer Justin Timberlake apologized to who was his ex-partner between 1999 and 2002.

“I am deeply sorry for the times when my actions contributed to the problem, when I spoke out of turn or did not stand up for what was right,” he said.