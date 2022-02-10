Brian Austin Green, ex of Megan Fox, will be a father for the fifth time

Brian Austin Green is going to be a dad for the fifth time. He and his partner, Australian choreographer Sharna Burgess, will have their first child together. The actor and producer is already the father of four, three of them the product of his marriage to Megan Fox.

The news came out after the Instagram account @Teambrianaustin (which follows their relationship) shared a video and several tender photos of the couple in Hawaii. Brian Austin Green, remembered for his role as David Silver in the 90’s series BeverlyHills 90210, he kisses her and caresses her belly: she looks noticeably pregnant.

The couple celebrated a year of relationship in October and Green dedicated a message to the Australian choreographer who was part of Dancing with the Stars.

. Brian Austin Green and Australian choreographer Sharna Burgess are expecting their first child together. Photo: Screenshot

“A year of accepting myself in a way I’ve never been loved before #damnimlucky,” he wrote at the time.

She remembers Hello!, had talked about her relationship with the actor with the magazine People.

“We met at a coffee shop, then we went on a few dates, and then we locked ourselves in a house together. I was grateful for that because it allowed us to really take our time, and it was really amazing.”

That time, the dancer added: “It was something that I had never experienced before in my life. On our first date, we just lost track of time and the same thing happened the next time. It became something remarkably different from anything I’ve ever experienced before.” Who.

. Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess have been together for more than a year. Photo: Screenshot

The news of the pregnancy comes weeks after Megan Fox, to whom Green was married for 10 years, announced her engagement to Machine Gun Kelly, her boyfriend of two years and with whom she visited Costa Rica to participate in an Ayahuasca ritual. The famous actress spoke of that experience in July 2021.

The four children of Brian Austin Green, 48, are Journey River (5), Bodhi Ransom (7) and Noah Shannon (9), the three of them are his offspring in common with Fox, while Kassius was born from another relationship, ( 19 years).