Bravos premiered a tribute shirt to Juan Gabriel against Chivas

The Juan Gabriel commemorative jersey was presented last Tuesday, January 25, as a limited edition of the border club

The set of FC Juárez premiered the uniform in tribute to Juan Gabriel in the pending duel of Day 4 against Chivas.

The team led by Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti took the field with the commemorative shirtin homage to the Mexican musician Alberto Aguilera, better known as John Gabriel.

The jersey has a black color as a base with gold trim, in which the artist’s signature is shown on the front, in addition to the silhouette of the singer-songwriter’s face, which was placed on the sleeve of the right arm, along with one of the sponsors.

Similarly, on the back of the jersey, located in the lower part of the footballers’ dorsal, is the phrase: “Dear”, name of one of the most popular songs of ‘Divo de Juárez’.

Alejandra de la Vega, president of the board of directors of the border club, announced that the official presentation of the commemorative jersey would take place last Saturday, February 5, in the duel against Chivas, however, given the postponement of the game due to the low temperatures in Ciudad Juárez, it was until this Wednesday, when the Bravos team used the clothing in honor of the ‘Divo de Juárez’ for the first time.

Currently the jersey is for sale on the official website of the border club, it has a men’s version with a value of 2,099 pesos and a women’s version at 1,999 pesos.

The Bravos group, in their local commitments, usually plays songs by the also known as ‘El Divo de Juárez’ and his famous expression ¡Arriba Juárez!, as part of the recognition of the Mexican singer-songwriter.