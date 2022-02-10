Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today February 9

This Wednesday february 9 the cryptocurrency Bitcoin continues to add profits with a sustained increase in its price of around 2 percent, compared to yesterday; for example, in US dollars its growth is 2.48 percent, while in euros it is 2.35 percent. Likewise, it continues to lead the highest exchange rate in the main national currencies.

Bitcoin price this February 9, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 43 thousand 780.00

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 896 thousand 960.26

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 172 million 240 thousand 589.40

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 4 million 639 thousand 816.08

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 35 million 695 thousand 38.86

Bitcoin in euros: 38 thousand 311.78

Compared to the price at which it was located last Sunday, for this half of the week Bitcoin traded 2 thousand 56.80 dollars above, which shows its positive evolution during this week.

We suggest you read Prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin today February 8 in dollars, euros and Mexican pesos.

Although one of the attractions of cryptocurrencies is not having a single central bank or administrator, various governments are incorporating measures for their regulation in order to prevent fraud or money laundering. Such is the case of the Russian government, which announced that it is preparing a bill on the circulation of cryptocurrencies in the country, to tentatively present it on February 18.

Ethereum price this February 9, 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 3 thousand 189.12

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 65 thousand 337.10

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 12 million 543 thousand 670.02

Ethereum in euros: 2 thousand 788.90

It may interest you: Without a job? Banks offer these positions and pay up to 50 thousand pesos.

Dogecoin price this February 9, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.16

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 3.26

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 625.54

Dogecoin in euros: 0.14

Remember that just as there are positive changes in prices, at any time the trend can be reversed; So that this volatility does not put your assets at risk, you must constantly inform yourself about the price of cryptocurrencies. This will help you make the best decisions.

For more information on this and other topics, visit our News from My Pocket section.