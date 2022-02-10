Bío Bío with the Oscar nominees: these are the 5 candidates we interviewed in 2021 | TV and Show

Different names behind the films spoke with BiobioChile throughout 2021 about their biggest challenges in creating different aspects that ended up taking their films to the Oscars.

With surprises and disappointments, this Tuesday the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences defined its list of Oscar-nominated films in its 2022 version.

However, on their way to Academy recognition, several of the creators shared the greatest challenges of producing each of their works.

BiobioChile had the opportunity to speak with different creators who participated in five films nominated for the prestigious film awards and we wanted to remember them.

Luca

The Disney film premiered in June 2021 and it was around those days that Enrico Casarosa spoke about the story that he remembered his days in Genoa.

There, Casarosa he remembered the time when he was 11 years old and met his best friend, Bruno. Together they shared adventures and games, as well as beginning to see the world differently. “And so on those special summers when you grow up and find yourself, I would follow him around and get into all kinds of trouble,” she recalled.

Raya and the Last Dragon

The long-awaited Disney film was one of many that during 2021 had access through Premier Access in March and will compete with Luca for the Oscar for Best Animated Film.

The film centers on Raya, an independent warrior who is in charge of finding the last dragon in the world to stop the monsters known as Druun forever.

Along her journey, Raya will learn that it takes more than just dragon magic to save the world: it takes trust, too. in conversation with BiobioChilethe creators of the film spoke of the importance of Raya as a character, being an empowering message for girls.

“She is a very inspiring and incredible character for me, because when we met her, she had already been through really difficult things that could have made her bitter, but it doesn’t. She is warm and kind, but she does lose the ability to trust, and it is very difficult for her to be able to trust people again, but she still moves on, ”the producer of the tape Osnat Shurer shared then.

West Side Story

Steven Spielberg’s remake of the Broadway classic “Love Without Barriers” It took seven Oscar nominationsincluding Best Director for Spielberg.

And it was the same filmmaker, recognized for his great works such as ET, the extraterrestrial, The Terminal, Jurassic Park or Schindler’s List, who remembered one of his most difficult scenes to perform.

This happened specifically when they had to perform one of the classic themes of the work, “America”, which ended up being performed on one of the hottest days in New York history.

According to their account, they were only able to record in the streets of Harlem on a Saturday and a Sunday. However, those days the thermometers exceeded 38 degrees Celsius.

“(The actors) were doing ‘America’, and the dance part, the non-vocal part, only with dance,” he recalled, assuring that they spent a long time making the recordings.

“The guys were working so hard they were sweating through their suits. Through the magic of digital technology (we were able to remove it), ”she noted then.

cruel

The story about the beginnings of the iconic and fashionista Disney villain was nominated for Best Costume and Best Makeup and Hair.

But aside from the theme of the film itself, being ignored may have been almost disrespectful to two-time Oscar winner Jenny Beavan, who was responsible for the wardrobe.

Beavan, recognized for her costume designs in an indiscreet romance Y Mad Max: Fury Roadtalked with BiobioChile about the nearly 100 elaborate costumes created just for the film’s two main characters and countless red carpets.

Among the plethora of outfits that delighted the public, Beavan said that the most challenging was a dress that wraps around the baroness’s car.

This design featured 5,060 hand-sewn petals on 393 meters of lightweight organza. “It had to be heavy enough to turn but light enough that she (Emma Stone) could actually get into the car,” he explained.

Charm

While many continue to clench their teeth at the absence of There is no talk of Bruno in the nominations for Best Original Song at the Oscars, Charm managed to be nominated in three categories: Best Animated Film, Original Soundtrack and Best Original Song with two caterpillarssung by Sebastián Yatra.

BiobioChile had the opportunity to speak with Jared Bush and Byron Howard, directors of the film. So, they assured that the one who inspired them to create this story was the work of Gabriel García Márquez loaded with magical realism.

According to the filmmakers, Colombia is the cradle of the literary genre, adding that they were inspired by “the fact that their style and that of other authors comes from emotion, from daily experiences that are reflected in magic.”

In the end, the team spent five years studying Colombian culture for the film.

There was also the opportunity to speak with the Colombian María Cecilia Botero, an actress who performs the voice in English and Spanish of Alma Madrigal, the matriarch of the magical family. Then, the actress recalled one of the scenes in the film with which she felt identified when she was widowed early.

The Alley of Lost Souls

We leave as a special mention the conversation we had with Guillermo del Toro in January 2022. The film is nominated for an Oscar in Best Film, Best Costume Design, Best Cinematography and Best Production Design.

Then, the Mexican filmmaker assured that his eleventh film was one of the most complex to make due to the large size of the sets and the low budget.

He also assured that it is his first black film work, thus fulfilling “the dream of Guillermo del Toro of 20 years.”