Billie Eilish assures that she did not follow “the rules” when meeting the Royalty

Teen star Billie Eilish revealed what it was like to meet the Royal Family at the premiere of “No Time To Die” last month. The singer and her brother Ella Finneas met Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall Camilla, along with Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge Catherine, when they attended the London premiere of the new Bond film.

While making an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Billie, who was of course in charge of performing the song for the film, opened up about what this experience of meeting the Royals was like, and all the rules you have to follow when doing so. “I guess they read you the rules and all that stuff before you knew them,” Jimmy said. “Did you pay attention to those rules?”

“Oh yeah, there was a whole list of things,” Billie replied, adding that she didn’t follow the rules. “I tried. I was planning it and they were so normal. Like they were simple, they didn’t make me say, oh, I’m scared, I can’t talk to them,” she continued. “They were like very questioned…like they just had all these questions for me…they were so kind and funny and sweet. I don’t know, I can’t complain. It was incredible”.

Does Billie Eilish want to be an actress?

While on the show, Billie also talked about the idea of ​​getting into acting, but she dismissed that possibility. “I love it, as cinematography is really something that I admire. I wouldn’t necessarily want to act and stuff,” she said. “I mean, if something comes along that feels good, then yes. She used to want to make a really bad movie, like that was something she was planning on doing, and just, who knows.”

Eilish was photographed shaking hands with the Dukes, and she wasn’t the only one. Rami Malek has also had great interactions with the royal family both at the Bond premiere and at the BAFTA Awards. “For me, I just try to treat them like I would any other person,” Malek recently told ET of the royal.