Biden receives Billie Eilish at the White House and introduces her to his dog

The president, Joe Biden, received this Wednesday at the White House the famous pop singer Billie Eilish and her brother, also an interpreter Finneas O’Connell, and took advantage of the meeting to introduce them to their dog, Commander.

“When I heard that my friends Billie Eilish and Finneas were in town for a show, I wanted to invite them to the White House. Delighted to meet you and your family and I’m glad you were able to meet Commander,” the president said on social media.

Along with his message, Biden published a photograph hugging the artists in which all three wear a mask.

Billie Eilish, born in Los Angeles in 2001 and known for being the queen of alternative pop for Generation Z, had a concert this Wednesday at the Capital One Arena in the city of Washington as part of her “Happier Than Ever, The World” tour. tours”.

The singer participated in 2020 in the Democratic National Convention that elevated Biden as her candidate, where she accused then-President Donald Trump (2017-2021) of “destroying” the country.

Biden and his wife, Jill, acquired a German shepherd puppy last December whom they nicknamed Commander (“Commander”), after the death last June of Champ, a German shepherd who had accompanied the couple for the last 13 years.