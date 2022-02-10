Biden Hosts Singer Billie Eilish and Brother Finneas at White House – NBC Boston

WASHINGTON – The president of the United States, Joe Biden, received this Wednesday at the White House the famous pop singer Billie Eilish and her brother, also the interpreter Finneas O’Connell, and took advantage of the meeting to introduce them to their dog, Commander.

“When I heard that my friends Billie Eilish and Finneas were in town for a show, I wanted to invite them to the White House. Nice to meet you and your family and glad you got to meet Commander,” Trump said on social media. .

Along with his message, Biden published a photograph hugging the artists in which all three wear a mask.

Billie Eilish, born in Los Angeles in 2001 and known for being the queen of alternative pop for Generation Z, had a concert this Wednesday at the Capital One Arena in Washington as part of her “Happier Than Ever, The World” tour. Tour”.

The singer participated in 2020 in the Democratic National Convention that elevated Biden as his candidate, where he accused then-President Donald Trump of “destroying” the country.

Biden and his wife, Jill, acquired a German shepherd puppy they dubbed Commander last December, following the death last June of Champ, a German shepherd who had accompanied the couple for the past 13 years.