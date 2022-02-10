Beyonce, Billie Eilish, DIXSON, Finneas, Diane Warren, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Van Morrison

The countdown to Oscar awards began running on February 8 when the complete list of nominees for the 94th edition was announced. Although there were many surprises, many also focused on highlighting that the finalists do not resemble those of other awards such as the BAFTAs or the Globe Awards. Gold.

The favorite category of many is Best Original Song, a section in which the creator of the song’s lyrics and music is nominated and not its performers. That’s why every pop star who wants to win an Oscar must yes or yes be the creator of the song.

The Academy picked and left out songs featuring Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Jennifer Hudson, HER, Idina Menzel and Jay Z, among others.

Four of the competitors for 2022 are performed in English and one in Spanish, this being the second time that a musical work in Spanish is nominated for the awards.

SONGS NOMINATED FOR THE OSCAR AWARD 2022

These are the finalists in the best original song category. Let us remember that in the Golden Globes this section left Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell as winners for the theme No Time To Die.

be alive of the movie king richard (Warner Bros.)

Music and lyrics by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

two caterpillars from the animated movie Charm (Walt-Disney)

Music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda

down to joy of the movie Belfast (Focus Features)

Music and lyrics Van Morrison

No Time To Die from the saga movie 007, No Time to Die (Metro Goldwyn Mayer/United Artists Releasing)

Music and lyrics by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

Somehow You Do from the movie Four Good Days (Vertical Entertainment)

Music and lyrics by Diane Warren

Music unites us!