Beijing 2022: Donovan Carrillo Final Beijing 2022 LIVE: Schedule and where to watch today the figure skating broadcast of the Olympic Winter Games

Mexican Donovan Carillo made history at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics being the first Aztec skater to qualify for the final of individual figure skating, in addition to return to Mexico to said program after 30 years; same that you can follow live and direct online this Wednesday, February 9, at 7:30 p.m.

Donovan had a dream debut in his first winter joust on Monday night, he showed up with the Carlos Santana song, Black Magic Woman, a very special piece for him that accompanied him in his Olympic process.

Remember that the transmission of the figure skating final of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics You can follow her through MARCA Claro and Claro Sports.

When is the figure skating individual final at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics?

Donovan Carrillo will compete in the men’s figure skating long program at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics this Wednesday, February 9 at 7:30 p.m. Mexico City time.

How and at what time to see Donovan Carrillo live for a free program medal?

Don’t miss the men’s figure skating final with the participation of Donovan Carrillo, next Wednesday, February 9 at 7:30 p.m. Central Mexico time, live through MARCA Claro and Claro Sports.

What was Donovan Carrillo’s score to advance to the Olympic figure skating final?

The Mexican obtained his best mark in the season with a score of 79.69, which secured her place in the figure skating final.

What song will Donovan Carrillo use in the Beijing 2022 figure skating final?

Donovan Carrillo will use Latin music with some contemporary touches, songs like Perhaps, perhaps, perhaps by Daniel Boaventura with Carlos Rivera, Mara by Ricky Martin and Sway by Dean Martin.

Donovan Carrillo in Beijing 2022 | Figure Skating | Schedule and where to see free program when? | Wednesday, February 9

where? | Capital Indoor Stadium

Hour? | 7:30 p.m. Central Mexico time

Transmission? | Donovan Carrillo’s participation can be followed live through MARCA Claro and Claro Sports.

NEWS OF THE BOOSTER AND MICRON VACCINE IN MEXICO

-How protected are you against microns, according to the Covid-19 vaccine you have?

-Mexico booster vaccine: How to register older adults online

-What are the 5 symptoms of the micron variant?

-How many cases of micron are there in Mexico, where are they and why were they infected?

-Booster vaccine vs micron: Which is the biological Covid-19 that protects the most?

Who is and who cannot be vaccinated against the coronavirus?