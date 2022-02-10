BCNegra, the black novel of Barcelona with Ted Lewis

It is celebrated in our beloved city, from February 3 to 13, the new edition of Black Barcelonathe literary event devoted to the crime novel invented in 2005 by the late bookseller (and human encyclopedia of the genre) Paco Camarasa. now direct it Carlos Zanon and is fully established in the cultural scene of the city, bringing together a good number of national and international authors and a large audience of fans. The contest has followed an evolution in parallel with that of the reading society, which has in the thriller the most widespread source of entertainmentas the different lists of best sellers that are published in Spain. It wasn’t always like this. For years, the crime novel was the poor relative of literature and many collections dedicated to it collapsed due to lack of sales in the last decades of the 20th century. Nothing to do with the current situation, which is, moreover, the same that is registered in the Anglo-Saxon countrieswhere the thriller monopolize the first positions in the lists of sales.

It is not easy to choose an event from the many that accumulate during these ten days, but if I have to recommend one, it would be this Saturday at the Casino del Poblenou around the English writer ted lewis (Manchester, 1940–London, 1982) and the strange character that he gave birth to at the end of the seventies and whose adventures gave him time to write three splendid novels recently published in Spain by the small but very interesting label Sajalin Editores, Jack Carter, a criminal endowed with a peculiar code of ethics that most of us Spaniards discovered in 1971 through the cinema with the film of Mike Hodge Get Carter (Relentless Killer), starring the always effective Michael Cain (who had already lent his myopic face to the flamboyant spy Harry Palmer in the adaptations of Len Deighton’s novels).

Anyone who comes to L’Aliança del Poblenou this Saturday will be able to attend a debate that promises to be interesting between the translator of Lewis’s novels, the Mallorcan Damia Alouand one of its main champions, the Barcelona writer Kiko Amatwho is the one who has insisted most lately on the virtues of Mr. Lewis, a disastrous type of life (and colorful: he worked as an animator in the Yellow Submarine of the Beatles) whose inordinate fondness for raising the elbow led to an early death at the age of 42. His main achievement, regarding the Carter cycle, was to get us to empathize with a character who, in principle, was not highly recommended, although a little more than the rabble that surrounds him in his adventures, which is, without a doubt, the worst of England. Devoid (intentionally) of the slightest glamour, Jack Carter’s tribulations invariably take place in horrible places, in Britain’s ass, and prove a remarkable knowledge of the local riffraff, much more seedy than its North American equivalents (especially, after going through Hollywood). In the same way that the Italian mafia has nothing to do with the American one, the British underworld so skillfully described by Lewis it is light years away from its American equivalent. And in that underworld stands out, without trying too hard, the great Jack Carter, a mixture of third-rate mobster, thug and expeditious problem solver who, curiously, exhibits something that minimally resembles a moral code.

As the event in Poblenou starts at four in the afternoon, we will have the night free to review Get Carter (on dvd or on some platform) and even its remake made in hollywood of the beginning of this century, although I do not recommend it to anyone (better to review the other great thriller early 70s English, the long good friday, with a superb Bob Hoskins). Having seen Michael Caine play Jack Carter, it’s unlikely that anyone would want to see the stony Sylvester Stallone play that role. Although it is also true that there are people for everything.