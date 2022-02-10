Automata will have an important announcement this month — Kudasai

Incredible as it may seem, almost exactly five years have passed since NieR: Automata was first released on console Playstation 4. Following the February 23, 2017 release in Japan, Western releases followed in March 2017 on PS4 and PC, and then on Xbox One in June 2018. Now, Square Enix intends to celebrate the special occasion with a special broadcast for the fifth anniversary of the launch of NieR: Automata.

The event is scheduled for February 23 at 6:00 p.m. (Japan time) and will be broadcast live on the streaming platform. Niconico with guests including series producer Yusuke Saitothe creative director Yoko Tarōsenior game designer Takahisa Taura and the composer Keiichi Okabe. In addition to looking back at the last five years since the game’s launch, there will be giveaways, a question and answer segment, and “an important announcement“. It is worth noting that there was previously a leak that assured that there will be an anime adaptation, so confirmation could come at this event.

The game was praised for its story and themes, its gameplay, and its music. Some visual and technical issues were criticized. The PC version had a mixed response due to technical issues that were not officially fixed upon release. An official patch released in 2021 fixed part of these problems. Sales exceeded expectations; as of July 2021, the game had sold over 6 million copies worldwide.

Synopsis for Nier: Automata

NieR: Automata tells the story of androids 2B, 9S, and A2 and their battle to reclaim the machine dystopia, overrun by powerful machines. Humanity has been driven from Earth by mechanical beings from another world. In a last-ditch effort to take back the planet, the human resistance sends in a force of android soldiers to destroy the invaders. Now, the war between the machines and the androids continues… A war that could soon reveal a long-forgotten truth of the world.

Fountain: Official Twitter Account

©Square Enix