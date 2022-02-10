Atlanta United Sub 15 goalkeeper died after car accident

The Honduran goalkeeper Atlanta United under 15, Christian Carrillo he lost his life after a car mishap in which he was involved.

Cheek He was a passenger in a car that his brother was driving when a drunken person hit them, getting the goalkeeper the worst part.

Given what happened, the official account of the Atlanta United issued a statement lamenting the death of the young Central American player.

“We are deeply saddened by the sudden and tragic death of Christian Carrillo, member of our U-15. The attitude of Christian reflects what our academy is, and our entire organization joins the sorrow that the family seizes Cheek“, was read in the club’s statement.

In addition, in the statement, the directive of the Five Stripes highlighted the qualities of Cheekwho was a standout player on the youth team roster of the mls.

“He was a talented young goalkeeper, who infused positivity and leadership into our academy. On behalf of Atlanta United and everyone at AMB Sports and Entertainment, our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends,” it read.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: FIFA REGISTERED AN INCREASE OF 28 PERCENT IN WINTER TRANSFERS COMPARED TO LAST YEAR