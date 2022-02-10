Artificial intelligence can improve the health of older people, but it can discriminate against them

The potential of artificial intelligence in the field of medicine for the elderly is incalculable, since not only can help improve your healthBut it can have a huge positive impact on your overall well-being. However, due to their design, implementation, and use, these technologies carry the risk of replicating the age discrimination that exists in societies and undermining the quality of medical and social care that this population group receives.

With the aim of reducing or eliminating this danger, the World Health Organization (WHO) presented this Wednesday a series of policies that includes legal, non-legal and technical measures encompassed in eight points.

The WHO highlighted the ability of artificial intelligence to predict health risksallow the development of medicines and help personalize the management of health care, among others.





Stereotypes and prejudices

But, on the other hand, he warned that the data that feeds these technologies may not be representative of older people or be biased by stereotypes, prejudices or discriminatory concepts.

He also warned that the wrong assumptions how older people want to live or interact with technology in their daily lives can limit its design and scope.

In addition, the way artificial intelligence is used can reduce intergenerational contact or deepen existing barriers to digital access.

According to the WHO, to ensure that artificial intelligence technologies have a positive impact on the lives of the elderly, it is necessary to identify and eliminate discrimination by age of its design, development, use and evaluation.





Policies in eight points

To do this, it elaborated eight points that seek to ensure that artificial intelligence takes into account age discrimination and that older people participate in the design of processes, systems, technologies and services that they are competent: