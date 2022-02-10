Artificial intelligence can improve the health of older people, but it can discriminate against them
The potential of artificial intelligence in the field of medicine for the elderly is incalculable, since not only can help improve your healthBut it can have a huge positive impact on your overall well-being. However, due to their design, implementation, and use, these technologies carry the risk of replicating the age discrimination that exists in societies and undermining the quality of medical and social care that this population group receives.
With the aim of reducing or eliminating this danger, the World Health Organization (WHO) presented this Wednesday a series of policies that includes legal, non-legal and technical measures encompassed in eight points.
The WHO highlighted the ability of artificial intelligence to predict health risksallow the development of medicines and help personalize the management of health care, among others.
Unsplash/Georg Arthur Pflueger
Stereotypes and prejudices
But, on the other hand, he warned that the data that feeds these technologies may not be representative of older people or be biased by stereotypes, prejudices or discriminatory concepts.
He also warned that the wrong assumptions how older people want to live or interact with technology in their daily lives can limit its design and scope.
In addition, the way artificial intelligence is used can reduce intergenerational contact or deepen existing barriers to digital access.
According to the WHO, to ensure that artificial intelligence technologies have a positive impact on the lives of the elderly, it is necessary to identify and eliminate discrimination by age of its design, development, use and evaluation.
Unsplash/Michael Dziedzic
Policies in eight points
To do this, it elaborated eight points that seek to ensure that artificial intelligence takes into account age discrimination and that older people participate in the design of processes, systems, technologies and services that they are competent:
- Participation of older people in design of the artificial intelligence they will use. It involves training and educational opportunities for them to be involved in the design process. Their inclusion should not only be based on age, but should consider elements such as gender, ethnicity, race and abilities. Designers and programmers must be trained to recognize and avoid discriminatory factors
- Formation of data processing teams with people of different ages. The groups responsible for selecting, validating and applying the data for the design and operation of the technologies must include older people and be diverse not only in their age criteria, but also in demographics.
- Recopilation of data that includes age. If older people are under-represented in a dataset, the service they will receive from AI will be of lower quality than that received by other, better-represented population groups. Standards must be set that guarantee a representative data collection of all groups
- Investments in infrastructure and digital literacy for the elderly, your health care providers, and your caregivers. Artificial intelligence technologies can often be designed for older people but lack the appropriate infrastructure, which can contribute to the discriminatory idea that older people do not commune with digital technologies. It must be ensured that these individuals understand the purpose of artificial intelligence and learn how to use it.
- Right of older persons to consent or oppose. People must have the final say on critical decisions and exercise their ability to choose and consent to how they use digital technologies. On the other hand, they should not replace the care or treatment provided by a health professional or caregiver.
- Frames of governance and regulations to empower and work with older people. Regulations must not resort to exclusionary and discriminatory practices that could harm the design of artificial intelligence technologies. Mechanisms should be put in place for governments, the private sector and all stakeholders to work together with older people and address issues of age discrimination
- further research for understand the new uses of artificial intelligence and avoid bias. As older people increase their use of artificial intelligence, more studies should be done to determine if there is discrimination based on age, race or gender and identify measures to mitigate or eliminate it
- Processes of strict ethics in the development and application of artificial intelligence. It is necessary to base the development and application of artificial intelligence on sound ethics that identify the risks of age discrimination and assess the positive and negative effects of this technology on older people