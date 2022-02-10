Ariana Grande talks about her love with Dalton Gomez in Worst Behavior

Ariana Grande premiered the deluxe version of “Positions” and it seems that she dedicated one of the songs to Dalton Gomez, her fiancé, discovers the meaning of “Worst Behaviour”.

The native of Florida continues with her first musical projects of 2021, last year she released her new album and revealed her documentary “excuse me, i love you” as a gift to the fans that he has not been able to see due to the pandemic, he also started a new relationship and received his wedding ring.

Ariana Grande is about to celebrate his first year with Dalton-Gomezthe partner started with rumors Romance in March 2020 and last December they got engaged after the singer received a very special wedding ring, now, she responds with a song from “Positions Deluxe” titled “Worts Behaviour”.

the young partner became one of the most popular romances of the pandemic, although some consider it rushed, Ariana Grande seems to live his best moment with his family, his career and in love.

ARIANA GRANDE DEDICATES “WORST BEHAVIOR” TO DALTON GOMEZ

After the launch of the deluxe version of “Positions”, Ariana Grande premiered unreleased songs that he decided to include in this extended version and as a declaration of love in the month of Valentine’s Day, he did not miss the opportunity to be inspired by his promised.

The ballad has a sexy and urban rhythm, the singer interprets it with some soft whispers while describing in the lyrics the way of her relationship with Dalton Gomez, also makes one promise of love and talk about couple dynamics.

From the beginning, the celebrity makes clear the importance of self-love, following her heart and being herself:

“I’ve been on my worst behavior”

Regardless of the past, couple does not focus on mistakes or the person he was before you met him and Ariana He has learned from his worst moments.

“No phone, no pics, no postin’ us, this love just ain’t disposable”

Another of the fragments talks about his Romance in a time of pandemic, but it seems that only the two of them need to know about their relationship and not shout it from the rooftops, perhaps their privacy and the time they have spent together allowed them to take the next step to commit.

“We don’t really need to talk too much, show each other what we know”

Ariana He also portrays that they know each other very well and they don’t need to talk much to understand each other, with a single look or spending time together is enough, he also asks her to stay by his side.

“This ain’t no game won’t play with you, this time I know I’ll stay with you”

The song portrays true love of the star, it seems that she has finally found the ideal man and makes him a promise to stay with him forever, a clue that also refers to her future wedding, this love is not disposable, she repeats Ariana Grande in the choir.

“Know you really like the way I taste when we kiss, you reminisce, but this ain’t the last time”

The flirtatious part comes when he describes the expressions of affection of the partnerwho enjoys the kisses of love and although they yearn for them at all times, they know that it will not be the last time they do it. Aww!

In addition to love, the singer has other hobbies and inspirations that are part of her music, Ariana Grande reveals her gamer side in her songs.