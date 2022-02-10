Are Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom finally married? | Music

The singer spoke about her current sentimental situation

fans of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom They have been very attentive to each step that the couple takes, because their story, which could well seem to come out of a fairy tale, was further consolidated since they got engaged and some time later, they had their daughter Daisy. However, inevitably, many wonder if they will ever get married, as three years have passed since the actor asked her to marry him.

Of course, this has generated rumors among her followers, who keep to the letter what happens between the artists and now, the singer had the opportunity to clarify everything during a recent interview she offered on the Australian radio station, Kyle and Jackie O Show.

“Orlando and you secretly married or are you just prolonging this? Or are you not sure? What is going on there?”, questioned the announcer, Kyle Sandilands, to which she assured that, in reality, they have not been able to celebrate a wedding due to the pandemic.

“Well, no. It’s a destination location… we’re still trying to get it to work. But every two months it’s like a new variant. New variant! New variant!” Perry explained in reference to what has stopped them. .

Although three years have passed since Orlando Bloom proposed to the interpreter – the actor asked him to marry on Valentine’s Day 2019 -, without a doubt, things between them seem to be better than ever, especially since they welcomed little Daisy.