Angelina Jolie will offer “evidence of domestic violence” in her trial against Brad Pitt

Almost five years have passed since the the sentimental breakup of the Hollywood star couple par excellence, the one formed by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. After twelve years together, the actress filed for divorce after a family plane trip in which, allegedly, the actor had become physically aggressive with his eldest son, Maddox. The event reached be investigated by the FBIwhich ended up closing the investigation exonerating Pitt of any blame after finding no evidence of abuse.

After the unpleasant ‘beginning of the end’, the road that the ex-marriage has had to travel since they made their separation official is being long and tortuous. In addition, despite the armor that they have tried to impose around the process, the trickle of revelations has not diminished over the years. And now, With the trial for the custody of their children and the division of the common estate on the horizon, a new piece of news has come to light that can complicate things for Pitt.

As reported exclusively by the portal The Blastand have later expanded media such as The Sun, Jolie would have presented these days in the Los Angeles court that is handling the case a series of documents in which she claims to be willing to offer “proof and support” of “domestic violence” in the heart of the home that she shared with her ex-husband, although she does not mention him directly as guilty of said violence.

Likewise, Jolie would have also delivered other documents offering “evidence” in relation to the testimony of their minor childrenwho could also testify at trial (the couple, we remember, have six children together, Maddox, 19; Zahara, 16; Pax, 17; Shiloh, 14; and the twins Knox and Vivienne, 12 ).

In November of last year, a source close to Pitt’s circle assured the newspaper The Sun that the artist “is desperate for all the ugliness of the process to end” and that his greatest concern “is to reach a point of certain peace”. But these last documents presented by Jolie they could put new obstacles in your already difficult divorce.