Angelina Jolie, perfect “look working” in El Capitolio

Yesterday was a very important day for Angelina Jolie and for all women. The actress was traveling to Washington to speak at the Capitol, the center of power in the United States, about the updating and updating of the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) before the senators of the North American country. She demanded dignity and adequate laws for women victims of gender violence, giving them a voice. And she was not alone because her daughter was at her side for this important act. Zahara Jolie-Pitt.

For the occasion, Angelina opted for a “total black look“in a perfect “working” styling with a jacket and skirt set that also has a trend wherever you look at it. To start, the blazer is “oversize” with a straight silhouette, although she transforms it with a thin black leather belt with a golden jewel buckle to mark the waist. She is crossed and has very wide lapels. Beneath it she wears a matching round neck top. And she completes the “outfit” with a straight skirt in the same fabric below the knee.

The styling is completed with an elegant black leather bag, high-heeled shoes with openings on the instep and heel; and a classic style pearl necklace, because pearls have returned to sophisticate any style.

Bloomberg

Alex Wong

In the case of Zahara, the second adopted daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, the 17-year-old opted for a informal and casual look, urban inspired, made up of a khaki cloth coat; straight cut but that, like his mother, adjusted to the waist -although loosely-. Under it she wore a short navy blue dress with a round neckline and completed the “outfit” with Converse black high top sneakers.

Alex Wong

