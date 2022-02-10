Andrea Legarreta reveals that she defended Erik Rubín with “white weapons” from the attack of two men

Andrea Legarreta Y Erik Rubin have attracted attention on social networks for the revelations they made during their interview with ‘The Golden Scorpion‘, referring to their life as a married couple and how they keep the flame of their love alive.

Prior to the celebration of Day of love and Friendship In Mexico, the famous were questioned by the youtuber about their favorite sexual positions. Within the dynamic for both to confess their answer, ‘The Golden Scorpion he resorted to both writing it down on paper.

The couple also revealed that they have not thought about the possibility of occupying a free pass, where they can have some experience with a famous person without creating problems in their marriage. Andrea Legarreta He stressed that he would choose Chris Hemsworth, recognized for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Both agreed on what is the worst habit that the former Timbiriche has and that is, he has no control over his flatulence. “I am very fart, I have little control of the sphincter”, he accepted Rubin what Andrea Legarreta He added “he even sings”.

A conversation in confidence

The celebrity couple had fun throughout the video, which lasted more than 30 minutes, where they also told about a fight that they both staged during a vacation in the snow where even Legarreta she had to defend her husband.

the driver of Today He confessed that at that time he had to resort to what is now considered a “cutting weapon” and that they were accompanied by Aleks Syntek and Karen Coronado.

“I was very scared and I said: ‘Who can defend him?’ Well, me. I took advantage of the fact that he had two ‘white weapons’, the crutches. They come chasing Erik, they pass in front of me, I take flight, I open my arm and boom! In the face”, he commented. Andrea in the anecdote.

Here you can see the full talk: