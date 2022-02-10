An MCU Artist Reveals Ultimate Iron Man’s ‘Hidden’ Wink In Spider-Man: Homecoming

Tony Stark/Iron Man’s costume in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming contains a hidden nod to the Spider-Man comics. Ultimate Iron Man .

On Instagram, artist Phil Saunders, who has worked on Marvel Cinematic Universe movies like Hombre de Hierro from 2008, The Avengers from 2012 and Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings 2021, shared a look at a concept for Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) on Spider-Man: Homecoming. In the caption, he explained that this skin is just a recolor of the MK XLVI from 2016 Captain America: Civil War, as Sony had no budget for a new suit. This prompted Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige to call for a “nod to the Ultimate Iron Man in the repaint”.

Created by Brian Michael Bendis and Mike Allred, Ultimate Iron Man first appeared in 2001 in Ultimate Marvel Team-Up #4. Based on the character of the same name created by Stan Lee, Larry Lieber, Don Heck and Jack Kirby in the pages of tales of suspense #39 from 1963, Stark is a wealthy industrialist who creates armor that allows him to take on some of the greatest heroes and villains in the Marvel Universe. The character hails from the Ultimate Marvel Universe, an alternate world that reimagines and modernizes some of Marvel’s most popular heroes. Marvel published books in the Ultimate universe from the year 2000 until key characters were brought into the regular reality of Earth-616 during 2015’s “Secret Wars” storyline.

In 2008, Marvel Studios brought Stark to the big screen in Hombre de Hierro. The movie was a massive success and launched the Marvel Cinematic Universe in its current form. After starring in two other solo films and several other projects, Iron Man died in avengers of 2019 : end game. At the moment there is no indication that Downey will reprise the role from him at some point in the future.

located after Civil War, home coming it was the first Spider-Man movie explicitly set in the MCU. The story finds Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland) investigating a series of destructive weapons that make their way through New York, much to the annoyance of his mentor, Iron Man. At the box office, home coming It turned out to be a massive success for the burgeoning partnership between Sony and Marvel Studios, grossing over $880 million against a budget of some $175 million. home coming It was also a critical success and the film has a 92% on Rotten Tomatoes making it one of the highest rated MCU films.

home coming is now available in domestic format. The last film of the trilogy, Spider-Man: No Way Home is in theaters now.