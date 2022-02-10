América, the most mediatic team in Mexico in the last Mitofsky consultation

It is true that at America they love it or they hate it, because it is the most mediatic team in the MX Leagueaccording to the results of the Consult Mitofsky of 2022.

Those from Coapa lead the table of interest in the team with 56.8 percent, the sum of the results obtained in the categories of favorites (19 percent) and rejection (37.8 percent).

The Televisa club, owned by Emilio Azcarraga Jean, It is by far the most popular in Mexico, either for better or for worse.

The difference is abysmal, the Eagles take 18.6 points from the Sacred Flockhis closest pursuer.

Chivas is in second place with 38.2 percent (19.5 favorites and 18.8 rejected). The fans of the other 17 teams do not hate the team from Guadalajara so much because they play with pure Mexican.

Blue Cross had an important growth in this item, since in 2020 it had 20.7 percent and in 2022 it has 22.8 percent.

This means that most fans did not like that the sky-blue team was the protagonist in previous tournaments and broke their curse.

Pumas is in fourth place in this classification with 12.0 percent. The rejection of the auriazules decreased 2.7 percent, compared to the results of the survey conducted in 2020.

