America Ferrera to star opposite Margot Robbie in ‘Barbie’ movie

Los Angeles (USA), Feb 9 (EFE).- Actress America Ferrera will act alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the film that the Warner Bros. studio is preparing about the well-known “Barbie” doll. The American interpreter of Honduran origin is well known in Hollywood for series such as “Ugly Betty” (Golden Globe and Emmy for best comedy actress) and “Superstore”, as well as films such as “Real Women Have Curves” (2002), with which he rose to fame. The role of Ferrera, who this year will also make her debut as a film director with “I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter”, is unknown. For her part, the “Barbie” project will be directed by Greta Gerwig, nominated three times for an Oscar for “Lady Bird” (2017) and “Little Women” (2019). Gerwig has written the script for the film with her partner, fellow filmmaker Noah Baumbach, although plot details are unknown. About the protagonists, Robbie will be Barbie and Gosling will play Ken. The idea of ​​​​shooting a film about Barbie has been in development in Hollywood for years and, first of all, was linked to the Sony studio, which in 2014 reached an agreement with Mattel, the manufacturer of the Barbie doll, for the shooting. Amy Schumer and Anne Hathaway were about to take on the title role, which was to be that of a woman who lived in Barbieland and was kicked out of that world for not being perfect enough. Subsequently, the studio delayed the premiere of the film from August 2018 to May 2020 and it finally passed into the hands of Warner Bros., which hopes to finish filming this year and release it in 2023. EFE romu/er