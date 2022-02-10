Adam Driver replaces Hugh Jackman as Michael Mann’s Enzo Ferrari

Adam Driver will finally star in the movie about Enzo Ferrari that director Michael Mann has been trying to get off the ground for years. The actor thus replaced Hugh Jackman, who had been associated with the project since 2017, when he in turn replaced Christian Bale at the helm, who finally opted instead for ‘Le Mans ’66‘ (film that curiously featured Mann as executive producer).

In turn, Deadline also anticipates that Penlope Cruz will play Enzo Ferrari’s wife, Laura, while Shailene Woodley will play Lina Lardi, her lover.

STX will be in charge of managing its international sales during the European Film Market parallel to the Berlin festival, as well as distributing the film in the United States. Amazon Studios will also participate in the production of the film in exchange for distributing it in several countries, although at the moment it has not transpired in which ones.

The film, based on Brock Yates’ non-fiction book ‘Enzo Ferrari – The Man and the Machine’, will begin shooting next May on location in Italy and will take place in the summer of 1957. The former racing driver Enzo Ferrari is in crisis. Bankruptcy looms over the company he and his wife Laura built from scratch ten years earlier. His tempestuous marriage is torn between mourning for one son and acknowledging another. It is then that they will decide to offset their losses by betting on a race: the emblematic “Mille Miglia”.

Mann will direct the film from a script written at the time by Troy Kennedy Martin (‘The Italian Job’), who died in 2009, and which has subsequently been revised by the filmmaker himself. Mann will also serve as producer on the film through his Moto Productions alongside PJ van Sandwijk, John Lesher, Lars Sylvest, Thorsten Schumacher and Gareth West.

Comment that Mann has pending the premiere of ‘Tokyo Vice’, the television adaptation of the memoirs of American investigative journalist Jake Adelstein, the first non-Japanese reporter to work for the Yomiuri Shinbun, Japan’s largest and largest newspaper. A first-hand account of the criminal underworld and the daily life of the police in the city of Tokyo that provides us with a cruder and less touristy vision of both the city and the country itself.

For nearly 12 years, Adelstein dedicated himself to carefully following and documenting all the crimes and offenses related to Tadamasa Goto, a yakuza boss nicknamed the “John Gotti of Japan”, which evidently caused him not a few problems and risks to his health. (and how many surrounded him should be added).

Mann has directed the first of the ten episodes of this miniseries starring Ansel Elgort (‘West Side Story’) and Ken Watanabe (‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’) that HBO will premiere through HBO Max next April, both in the United States and in Spain.